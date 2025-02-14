The Best Drinks to Soothe Cold Symptoms

Discover a range of comforting and effective drinks to help you manage cold symptoms and feel better faster. From ginger and scallion teas to honey lemon concoctions, turmeric lattes, and nourishing chicken broth, these beverages can provide relief, hydration, and immune support.

It's important to stay hydrated when you're sick. Dehydration can weaken your body's immune system, making it harder to fight off illness. It can also increase your risk of dehydration and dry out your nose and throat, worsening congestion. Warm liquids are particularly helpful because they can thin the mucus that causes congestion, allowing it to drain more easily. \Adding ginger and scallions to a warm drink is a great way to soothe your symptoms.

Both ginger and scallions have a spicy or sharp quality that Chinese medicine believes helps expel pathogens by inducing a mild sweat. This can help clear nasal passages and make breathing easier. \Honey is another excellent remedy for a scratchy throat. It coats and soothes the throat, and its anti-inflammatory and antimicrobial properties can help fight off germs. You can enjoy a spoonful of honey straight or make a soothing tea with lemon and fresh ginger. The vitamin C in the lemon adds an extra boost to your immune system. \When you're experiencing severe symptoms like fever and vomiting, electrolyte drinks can be more beneficial than plain water. They replenish essential minerals like sodium, potassium, and sugar that are lost through fluids. \Spicy drinks like chai tea can also help alleviate congestion and make you feel more comfortable. Choose blends with warming spices like cinnamon, cardamom, and cloves. Avoid adding sugar or milk, as they can worsen inflammation and mucus production. \Turmeric is a powerful anti-inflammatory that can support immune function and shorten the duration of a cold. Combine turmeric with coconut milk, black pepper, and honey for a comforting and therapeutic drink. \Chicken broth is another great option. It's rich in electrolytes and has anti-inflammatory properties that can help fight off germs. If you have time, simmer chicken bones, onions, carrots, and other vegetables for a flavorful and nourishing broth. Otherwise, store-bought broth or soup from your local deli will also do the trick. Just warm it up before drinking. \Along with these drinks, try taking a hot shower or bath, or leaning over a bowl of boiling water with a towel draped over your head to relieve congestion.





