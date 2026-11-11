The Best Drink to Have After Breakfast to Help You Poop Easier

Coffee is known to have bowel-stimulating effects that may be helpful for those who need a little help getting their bowels moving after breakfast.

Finding a morning routine that supports regular bowel movements may help you spend less time struggling in the bathroom. If you have a hard time going to the bathroom, you’re not alone.

Most adults experience occasional constipation, but around 20% experience chronic constipation. If you’re someone who has difficulty going to the bathroom, especially in the morning, sipping on coffee after you eat breakfast may help make your daily bowel movements easier.can promote a bowel movement for many people. Research shows that coffee stimulates the urge to poop in around 33% of adults.

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This is why coffee drinkers often need to If you have difficulty going to the bathroom in the morning, enjoying a cup of coffee after breakfast could be an effective, natural way toCertain compounds found in coffee, including caffeine and polyphenols such as chlorogenic acid, may influence the smooth muscles in your gut and trigger the release of hormones that increase muscle contractions in your colon. In fact, studies show that caffeinated coffee increases colon contractions by 60% more than plain water.

These hormones, including gastrin and cholecystokinin , help drive a process called the gastrocolic reflex, which helps move food through your digestive system and out of your body to make room for subsequent meals. This increase in colon activity can occur in as little as four minutes after drinking coffee, which is why some people feel the immediateWhile cold coffee can still help you poop, keep in mind that cold drinks have been shown to slow digestive motility, meaning that an iced coffee may not be as stimulating as a hot drink.

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If you can’t tolerate caffeinated drinks but still want to reap the bowel-stimulating benefits of coffee, you’re in luck. Both caffeinated andhave been shown to help people poop. Although caffeinated coffee has a more powerful effect on the digestive system, decaf coffee can also increase the urge to poop after meals. Caffeinated coffee has a 23% greater impact on colon contractions than decaf, likely because of caffeine’s stimulating effects.

Still, studies show that decaf coffee can help stimulate the urge to poop because other compounds, such as chlorogenic acid, impact gut motility, not just caffeine. If you don’t like coffee or simply want more choices for after-breakfast drinks, there are several other options. Prune juice is high in compounds that can help ease constipation symptoms, like magnesium and the sugar alcohol sorbitol.

Studies show thatcan help keep you hydrated while providing minerals that may help ease constipation symptoms and stimulate the urge to go to the bathroom. Research suggests that daily mineral water consumption could improve bowel movement frequency and stool consistency in people with constipation. Hot drinks naturally stimulate digestion, and caffeinated teas, like green and black teas, can also stimulate the digestive system and help you poop.

Beyond adding after-breakfast drinks to your routine, there are other ways to support healthy bowel movements. Staying hydrated throughout the day, following a fiber-rich diet, and exercising regularly are important for maintaining bowel regularity. If you’re experiencing significant constipation symptoms or are finding it increasingly difficult to go to the bathroom in the morning, it’s important to consult your healthcare provider to rule out underlying health issues and get proper treatment.