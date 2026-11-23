This year’s best documentaries spanned a wide range of subjects and themes, but every film on this list passes the same test: It asks hard questions and makes it impossible to look away.

This year’s best documentaries spanned a wide range of subjects and themes, but every film on this list passes the same test: It asks hard questions and makes it impossible to look away.

That matters right now. The news comes at us in a relentless stream of stories about dehumanizing technology, unnecessary wars, and devastating climate collapse. It should rattle all of us. Instead, most days, we simply scroll past.

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These films force us to slow down, look closely, and listen to voices we may otherwise miss, like that of a young boy in West Texas who writes a play about Stalin, or Harlem Renaissance icons arguing over drinks in footage that sat untouched for 50 years.is one of this year’s most disturbing documentaries. In 80 minutes, set on Tel Aviv rooftops at night, with a city full of life gleaming in the background, we hear 24 Israeli soldiers and intelligence personnel—their faces and names protected by anonymity—describe the cold calculations made by themselves and others in Gaza following the October 7 attack.

One soldier describes the AI tools he helped build, enabling the IDF to decide how targets are flagged, how much error is tolerated, and how many civilians—mostly women and children—it is acceptable to kill. The work is compared, more than once, to a video game. What makes the film essential viewing is its unflinching evidence of how institutional logic sanitizes mass casualties. Despite many insisting that the film is riddled with inaccuracies, it undoubtedly raises questions that demand full answers.

, Nathan Fielder follows convicted Theranos founder Elizabeth Holmes, en famille, in the weeks before she goes to prison, and he strays from every rule of documentary filmmaking. He seems to have iterated the form into a new dimension——that is perhaps the perfect mirror to hold up to Holmes. He is also in the frame, and he’s steering hard.

Billy Evans, Holmes’s partner and the film’s undeniable villain, says something so perfectly deranged in every scene that it plays as almost scripted. Holmes professes innocence throughout, even as her behavior argues otherwise; she controls every conversation, including the ones about her control. The film never lays out the case against her but really doesn’t need to. After almost three hours in her company, you feel as worked over as any of her scammed investors.

In 1972, William Greaves threw a party at Duke Ellington’s Harlem townhouse and invited every surviving contributor to the Harlem Renaissance he could find. Aaron Douglas. Arna Bontemps. Eubie Blake.

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James Van Der Zee. The list goes on. Many hadn’t seen each other in decades. Fifty years later, Greaves’s son David made this film with that footage.

You can study the Harlem Renaissance in a classroom. You can read the material and revere the names. But nothing prepares you for the people, older then but still very much alive, in a living room arguing, interrupting, laughing at each other, still fighting over what it all meant. Nobody is a monument—that’s the film’s trick.

It takes figures history had already embalmed and lets them be loud. John Wilson took a workshop on how to sell a Hallmark movie, then tried to use the formula to sell a documentary about concrete. That’s technically the premise of, his first feature, and it’s as close as you can get to a walk through someone else’s brain. For the first stretch, you don’t know where you’re going.

Neither, it seems, does Wilson. Then the detours start to connect. Wilson pursues the people most others would avoid: strangers mid-ramble, mid-obsession, too odd to be invented. His unpretentious point of view is singular, and what he finds is universal.

Also, it’s one of the funniest films you’ll watch this year—until, without warning, it breaks your heart.is a detailed and harrowing account of how, in 1983, three Baltimore teenagers were convicted of murdering a 14-year-old classmate for his jacket and ended up serving 36 years for a crime they never committed. In fact, Alfred Chestnut, Ransom Watkins, and Andrew Stewart made history by spending a combined 108 years in prison—the longest for a wrongful conviction in the United States.

The evidence that led to their eventual exoneration sat in a police file for all that time. The film chronicles malfeasance at every level, including a detective coercing child witnesses, an obvious other suspect who was never pursued, and staggering misconduct by judges and prosecutors. It is impossible, as a viewer, not to be moved by the weight of the final act, when the men meet with the witness—then himself a teenager—whose false testimony hijacked their lives.

Ron Bishop attempts to explain his side of the story , and the men politely listen. But what they really want is an apology. The exchange is stilted, unsatisfactory—and perhaps that is inevitable. What was done to these men was not the work of a single scared teenager, but of a system that failed them catastrophically.

To capture the emotional magnitude of such injustice is a very tall task. The documentary succeeds by trying.follows polar bears living at the edge of a town in northern Canada, where tundra and parking lots collide. The question it asks is simple: Who is the nuisance here? Inuit elder Mike Tunalaaq Gibbons narrates, explaining how his people and the bears have been similarly disrupted—relocated and then barely tolerated within their new surroundings.

The film works most powerfully through sound. Helicopters thrum, ATVs whine, and under it all, the bears growl back. This is not a wildlife film in the usual sense. The bears are not observed in their habitat.

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They are watched at the fence line, where progress grinds against them. Before she was the woman who beat Donald Trump in court twice, E. Jean Carroll was Miss Cheerleader USA; a pioneering editor atreaders navigate life’s mess. Ivy Meeropol’s film covers all of it, and after witnessing Carroll spend decades telling women to toughen up and stand up for themselves, the through line is obvious. Soon, she was put in a position to practice what she preached.

The trial footage is the draw, but her columns buoy the film. Meeropol shows how a persona built in print and on camera became the thing the defense used against her: She was too loud, too funny, too much for a victim. But Carroll refused to tone it down.is a conventional portrait but a compelling one, because the subject—now in her 80s—never flinches or asks to be liked.is one of this year’s short-film triumphs.

In it, we meet Eliza and Nehemiah Ray and their two young sons, Carver and Aaro, living on 12 acres in rural Georgia. We witness the parents’ patience and care for their boys, their bees, and the land that sustains them. One moment captures the film’s beauty. Carver, the only one in the family yet to be stung by a bee, wants to know what his parents and brother have felt.

Nehemiah looks him in the eye and tells him the truth: it’s going to hurt. Carver screams and cries, and his father stays close as it burns, pulling out the stinger. By the end, with his father beside him, Carver is proud of himself. It’s every lesson at once.

To tell the truth, even when it’s hard. To let yourself be pushed but also held. Few films this year say so much in so little time. Luis Valdez picked crops as a kid growing up in California.

Then, in 1965, he founded El Teatro Campesino and staged plays on flatbed trucks for striking grape pickers, who agitated for the first union contracts for farmworkers. , the play he wrote and directed about the 1943 Los Angeles riots, became the first Chicano production on Broadway, though the critics dismissed it. Valdez went on to make the Ritchie Valens biopic, which became one of the biggest hits of 1987.

This film tells that story in order, and the order is the argument. Each time Valdez faced rejection, he adapted—eventually landing himself on bigger stages. It is a standard talking-heads tribute, but the archival footage of performances alone is worth the watch. , in which four West Texas middle schoolers write and perform a play about Stalin’s purges to compete in the Texas State History Fair.

A middle school boy named Malachi is obsessed with one of the most ruthless dictators the world has ever known; this surely raises eyebrows at school. But his interest is rooted not in admiration but in a healthy curiosity about humanity’s rawest edges. At one point, Malachi describes Stalin’s father as a drunk who turned cruel.

Then, quietly, he mentions his own father, also a drinker, whom he and his mother escaped when they came to Marathon, Texas. Malachi’s fascination with such dark material is bound up with his own helplessness. Yet the film offers hope at a time when the AI-induced atrophy of young minds and the general outsourcing of curiosity looms so large. We get to smile when we see him practicing his Russian accent with YouTube videos.

We see the little boy feel powerful donning a Soviet uniform with dangling medals. More adults, not just middle schoolers in a dwindling railroad town in the high desert of West Texas, should be asking questions like, “So, why’d he turn out like that? ”, a weekly podcast featuring the most exciting stories and hot takes from the worlds of culture, politics, sports and–of course–fashion