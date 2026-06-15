The Best Cool-Toned Lip Liners, Tested and Reviewed by Bazaar’s Beauty Director

My hunt for lip liners that never read warm or orange led me to these seven favorites

If foundations often turn orange on you, you prefer gray contour to bronzer, or if warm eyeshadows make you look more sickly than sexy—you might need to stick to cool-toned makeup.

That’s certainly the case for me. My skin tone is neutral, but my natural lip shade is a cool pink. When I reach for lip liner, it has to be one that falls on the cool end of the color wheel—otherwise I’ll be left with an unnatural orange tinge that never looks quite right.

Especially, I must note, if I overline my lips .reports that online searches for lip liner have increased by 69 percent monthly on average so far this year), you’d think finding cool-toned shades would be easy. It’s not. So I tested dozens of lip liners, rating them based on longevity, format, shade options, and comfort to find the seven best cool-toned options.

These liners, from makeup artist Mary Phillips’s line, were designed with overlining the lips in mind. As such, there is a great range of natural-looking shades, like the cool taupe brown shown here, Tease, and my other favorite, a cool pink-nude called French Exit. The other thing that’s cool about these pencils is skincare ingredients—peptides, hyaluronic acid, and vitamin E—to support smooth, healthy lips with each swipe.

Another great wood pencil option, this one from Saie is one of my favorite everyday lip liners—it’s easy to use and wears for hours. Plus, it supports lips with meadowfoam oil, jojoba seed oil, and shea butter. Twist, a mauve nude, adds a lovely cool-toned depth to lips and can be worn on its own or under a similar mauve- or berry-tinted lip product. The Summer Fridays lip liner was by far the most comfortable one I tested.

It glides on like a dream and can be blurred or blended with just your finger. That’s thanks to the carnauba and candelilla wax blend, hyaluronic filling spheres, and a coconut-and-jojoba oil blend, which keep the pencil feeling super smooth. The shade Sugar is the perfect cool pink. Just know it won’t wear as long as some of the others on this list, but that’s the price you pay for the comfort.

Maybelline’s Gone Greige is one of the most widely recommended shades for those who want a true cool-toned, brown ’90s lip, and it’s available at any drugstore. My only qualm with it is that it’s in a twist-up format, not a pencil that can be sharpened. This shade, previously available only overseas, just arrived at Sephora in the United States and promptly sold out.

That’s because it’s gone viral on, thanks to fans calling it the “most beautiful cool-toned pink mauve-y lip liner to ever exist. ” High praise. Set an alert for when it comes back in stock! The lore of the M.A.C Lip Pencil in Spice runs deep.

It’s considered the only pencil you need to get that perfect ’90s supermodel lip, but it’s also a much warmer shade today than it was back then, according to makeup sleuths and historians. The brand’s answer was to release Cool Spice, a version of the liner that delivers the same long-wearing precision in a cooler, deep brown mauve. You just can’t beat the price of e.l.f. ’s lip liner at just $2.

While there aren’t many cool-toned options in the line, there is Espresso Martini, a cool taupe that’s easy to use and super comfortable.has been the preeminent fashion and beauty resource for women at every age. We cover what’s new and what’s next in beauty by working with the world’s leading authorities in dermatology, plastic surgery, cosmetics, skincare, haircare, and fragrance. Every story we publish has been thoroughly researched and vetted by our team of beauty editors and industry experts.





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