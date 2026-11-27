From family favorites like “Elf” to aughts classics like “The Holiday” and underrated gems like “Four Christmases.” here are the best romantic comedies to revisit now.

Name a better feeling than this: you’ve got a plate of picky bits piled high, a glass of fizz in hand, a fire on, your phone Bricked, and a film you’ve seen one hundred times lined up.

Winter gets a bad rap, for many reasons, but this Christmas scene? A true flow state.to watch films we could recite by heart while half-asleep—it seems to be a centerpiece of the holiday.thrown in). There’s an unrivaled comfort to a love story that plays out to a stripped-back piano version of “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas,” some fake snow, and a will-they-won’t-they New Year’s countdown. Maybe it’s the champs talking, but you truly can’t beat it.

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Based on the newspaper column and subsequent book by Helen Fielding, the story is told through diary entries by the titular Bridget Jones, played by Renée Zellweger . Of course, Bridget is the blueprint for thetrope—with her laddered tights, cooking mishaps, and pretty much always saying and doing slightly the wrong thing—but who could fail to fall for her?