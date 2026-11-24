Finding your next great pair of boots shouldn’t break the bank—shop Vogue’s edit of the best styles.

, I’m loyal to my favorite pairs. You’ll rarely find me switching things up too often—that’s why I take great pride in my footwear purchases.

In the summer, it’s a tight edit of, I have a strict gym-only policy. However, as each year passes, I find it harder and harder to discover my next great boot purchase… at a reasonable price, that is.under $500. .

Also read Teyana Taylor Gets Sporty in Racer Jacket and Balenciaga Motocross Boots at Las Vegas Grand Prix

Whether you gravitate towards ankle boots, flat styles, knee-highs, or a style with a little more personality, there’s something for every wardrobe in here. Each is ready to be worn with your favorite, or a printed maxi skirt. And for the adventurous types, there are weatherproof styles to brave the rain or snow—all with a fashionable twist, of course. For a pair you’ll reach for daily, the ankle boot is as straightforward as it is versatile.

Opt for a classic Chelsea style, a sleek pointed toe, or something a little more playful—think croc-embossed leather, a richFor those keen on getting their 10,000 steps in, a flat boot is the way to go—and these chic knee-high styles from Reformation, Banana Republic, and Staud will look good doing it, too. If you’re looking to bring a little flair to your winter rotation, reach for a boot that steps outside your comfort zone.

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Croc-embossed booties, buckled moto boots, or Western-inspired styles each bring on personality to your look; Reformation’s Remy boot in snakeskin is your way into the, or doing the Sunday shop in stormy weather, a weather-proof is essential. Braving the rain or snow doesn’t mean sacrificing style, however, and favorites from Ancient Greek Sandals, Hunter, Ugg, and Moon Boot bring flair to a sensible shoe purchase.is Vogue Shopping’s shopping market editor.

Her love of style began early—flipping through magazines and raiding her mother’s closet to recreate the looks she admired. After studying fashion business at NYU, she joined