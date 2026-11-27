Enjoy your favorite TV shows, music and movies for less with these promotions.

Shop TODAY independently determines what we cover and recommend. When you click on or buy through our links, we earn a commission. The cozy weather, school breaks and holiday season call for binge-watching your favorite entertainment and spending more time indoors.

If you’re ready to catch up on the latest movies or revisit a beloved series,Whether you’re into documentaries, holiday classics or Christmas rom-coms, these platforms offer rotating libraries of movies, music and TV shows to keep you entertained. Most promotions are available throughIf you’re looking to save on TV subscriptions in 2027, we discovered some incredible Roku deals ahead of Black Friday.

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You can get up to 90% off popular streaming services, including AMC+, Lifetime, A&E Crime Central, Frndly TV and more. Note that you’ll need to log in directly to Roku to redeem the offers, but you can score premium entertainment for as little as $1 per month for your first three months. Watch your favorite TV shows from NBC, Bravo and more for as little as $2.99. Want the premium experience including live sports, Peacock originals and hit movies?