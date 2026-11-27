Streaming apps are offering their biggest subscription deals of the year. Here’s how to take advantage.

deals are some of the only “free money” hacks in all of shopping, and they are one of my favorite things to highlight during this shopping bonanza.

Sure, that brand-new TV you've been eyeing looks nice, but have you considered shaving 50 percent off that streaming subscription you've been wanting to sign up for? Most of the biggest streaming services are offering Black Friday deals this year, as they do every year. Nearly all of these deals are for new and former customers only. Easy enough if you've canceled a subscription recently and want it back, but a little trickier if you aren't exactly a “new” customer.

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The ol' second email address sign-up trick still works sometimes, but duplicated credit cards can sometimes flag an error. Either way, here are the best Black Friday streaming deals I found. I'll update this list periodically through Cyber Monday as things change. And if you're looking for more deals, check out our guides to theLook, this list is alphabetical, but that works in my favor because I get to put Apple TV first.