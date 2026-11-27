The Best Black Friday iPad Deals On the Latest Models
Many of Apple's best iPads are discounted for Black Friday, including $100 off on the latest iPad Mini.
. Only the iPad Air and iPad Mini received updates , and in June, the entire lineupof $100 or $200, depending on the model.
But that doesn’t mean you have to abandon your dreams of getting a great deal on a great iPad this year. The best Black Friday iPad deals could be exactly what you've been waiting for.flowing, solid markdowns make now a smart time to shop for an iPad. For more shopping advice from our team of product testers and deal hunters, check out ourI was delighted to see that Apple’s brand-new iPad Mini is already on sale—especially for this much.
There’s a lot I loved about the, which comes with the A20 Pro chip and an OLED screen, but the price was a tough pill to swallow. But for $100 off, it feels completely worth the money. It’s better than the previous model in every way, with a thinner tablet, a slightly larger screen, and a front-facing camera moved to landscape for better video calls.is the absolute cheapest. You might also appreciate the larger screen over the iPad Mini.
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