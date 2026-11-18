From Toteme to Marc Jacobs, we found the best styles on sale

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, and more. Though the shopping holiday event doesn’t officially begin until November 27, you can save hundreds on your next handbag purchase if you start shopping now.and Perry tote fit all your work essentials if you’re looking for a new commuter-friendly bag, while the Kira and Perra shoulder bags can be worn with all your holiday looks .is the best place to shop for early Black Friday deals on Toteme bags—but at 40 percent off, stock will go fast.

Also read Get This: The Best Black Friday Beauty Deals Are Already Live

Signature favorites like the belted bucket bag and oversized totes are part of the offerings. And those needing an elegant party bag should pick up the red velvetFreja’s sleek handbags have been worn by Hailey Bieber, Katie Holmes, and Jennifer Lawrence, making them the ultimate fashion gift for the celebrity-obsessed. The New York-based brand is currently offering holiday shoppershas been the preeminent fashion, beauty, and lifestyle resource for women at every age.

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