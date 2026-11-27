Black Friday fashion deals span Aritzia, Madewell, Frame, John Lewis and other retailers, with discounts of up to 60 percent on denim, cashmere, activewear, shoes and designer pieces.

Black Friday and Cyber Monday sales are bringing discounts from many favorite brands, including Aritzia, Madewell, Frame, Oner, Nordstrom, Saks and John Lewis. Shoppers can find markdowns of as much as 60 percent, plus additional code-based savings at several retailers.

Aritzia And Madewell Offer Major Discounts

Aritzia is offering what it describes as really big deals at 60 percent off, which means some of the brand's denim can be purchased for under 40 dollars. The Super Puff is not on sale yet, but other pieces are worth shopping, including the soft, stretchy and comfortable Butter line and the shaping contour line. The retailer also has denim, cashmere and more on sale. Madewell shoppers can get an extra 40 percent off favorite denim with the code LETSGO.

Also read Black Friday Retailer Hours and Black Friday Shopping 2025 Holiday Guide

One recommended style is the Low-Rise Loose Jean because it is not too restrictive. Frame's already discounted denim can be reduced by an additional 10 percent with the code CUT10. Free People's free-flowing not-so-basics are on sale, including dressier pieces for holiday parties and cool, oversized outerwear. J.Crew is making gifting easier with an additional 40 percent off sale items with the code FRIDAY, with deals across categories from outerwear to other wardrobe staples.

Banana Republic has office-appropriate options for work holiday parties. Its linen and wool pieces provide some coverage without looking too stuffy, and the brand's quality holds up. Reformation is hosting a sitewide sale with savings on velvet dresses, denim, shoes, gowns, knitwear and outerwear. Oner is clearing out select styles with up to 60 percent off.

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The buzzy activewear brand is known for stretchy and supportive sports bras and leggings, and its athleisure for off days is also good. Nordstrom has plenty of style that looks way more expensive than it actually is, including deals on Coach and Margesherwood in its sale section. Mango also has great deals for shoppers who want something that stands out without a brand name. For designer handbags, Saks is offering up to 60 percent off some favorites.

Coach And Margaux Feature In Sale

A few splurges worth saving on come from Coach and other labels. Margaux has brighter colors and bolder patterns at 20 percent off, and its sale is worth browsing, especially for patterned boots. Loeffler Randall has fall boots and wedding-ready shoes on sale, and the sale extends to clothing and handbags so there is something for everyone.

At John Lewis, a fashion expert spent hours scrolling the Black Friday sale and picked favorite items ranging from affordable cashmere socks to 40 pound designer earrings. The expert said Black Friday can bring excitement and sheer hysteria fueled by endless emails and flashing discounts, and even someone who works in fashion is not immune. This year the pledge is to buy only well-considered, good-quality pieces with worthwhile discounts.

John Lewis is known for well-made staples and an emphasis on longevity, giving confidence that its sale is not simply filled with unwanted end-of-season stock. It has its own-brand offering alongside labels including Aligne, a personal favorite. The sale offers a chance to invest in more luxurious pieces that would otherwise sit outside a typical budget.

John Lewis Expert Picks Top Items

Among the John Lewis picks is a berry-colored pure cashmere scarf at 52 pounds, described as a steal because a pure cashmere scarf often costs a small fortune. Ralph Lauren Pave Huggie Drop Earrings are 40 pounds and come in their own little RLL drawstring bag. Sweaty Betty Power 7/8 Duo Stripe Workout Leggings are half price, and the colorway is sporty without being garish.

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The matching Sweaty Betty All Day Bra in Malbec Red is now 19.60 pounds to complete the set. John Lewis Barbados Leather Square-Toe High-Vamp Slingback Court Shoes are recommended for shoppers seeking a good-quality high-vamp heel at a fraction of the usual price. A timeless black Tommy Hilfiger Ruched Sleeveless Dress ruches in all the right places at a seriously good discount. A John Lewis Faux Pearl and Metal Beaded Necklace looks far more expensive than its original price suggests.

A Monica Vinader Signature Link Lab Diamond Ring in gold is a luxurious gift at a sale price. The Sisters Point Cici Relaxed Faux Fur Jacket in chocolate looks far more expensive than it is and is selling fast. The AllSaints Tommie Wool-Blend Peacoat is still an investment, but 30 percent off makes the timeless black staple more justifiable.

Other John Lewis picks include the John Lewis Cashmere Crew-Neck Cardigan, John Lewis Pearl Sphere Cuff Bangle, Amanda Wakeley Fitted Velvet Jacket, Amanda Wakeley Wide-Leg Front-Pleat Velvet Trousers and Aligne Daphne Wrap-Front Blazer. The plum blazer is a lovely change from black and navy, and the wrap-front detail gives it something extra. It would work as happily with jeans as with tailored trousers.

Additional John Lewis Fashion And Accessories

The list also includes Carvela Veneto Trainers, John Lewis Cashmere Crew-Neck Jumper, John Lewis Twist-Side Sleeveless Cotton Top, Hush Ritchie Bootcut Jeans and Aspinal of London Soho Suede Small Crescent Bag. The cashmere jumper is described as a top-quality staple at a great discount, while the twist-side top is easy to style and flattering.

More picks include John Lewis Cotton-Rich Bootcut Corduroy Trousers, Dune London Masson Leather Embellished Stiletto Heel Mule Sandals, Reiss Alyx Linen-Rich Wide-Leg Trousers and Mint Velvet Wool-Blend Military Coat. The gold mule is called one of the most flattering shoe styles and suitable for dressy events all year round. The Mint Velvet military coat is practical and stylish at 25 percent off. Phase Eight Olivia Bootcut Jeans also made the list.

Although white jeans in autumn may seem crazy, the expert urges shoppers to think again because white looks much chicer in the colder months. A perfect pair of bootcut jeans is another standout find among the John Lewis discounts.