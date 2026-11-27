The best Black Friday deals on smart home gear
From smart party speakers to even smarter mixers, I’ve rounded up some of my favorite connected home gadgets you can grab on sale this weekend.
From smart party speakers to even smarter mixers, I’ve rounded up some of my favorite connected home gadgets you can grab on sale this weekend.
From smart party speakers to even smarter mixers, I’ve rounded up some of my favorite connected home gadgets you can grab on sale this weekend.is a senior reviewer with over twenty years of experience. She covers smart home, IoT, and connected tech, and has written previously forI’ve spent my post-turkey haze powering through reams of deals on smart home gadgets to find the best discounts on some of my favorite products.
Smart home is often one of the best categories to shop around Black Friday, as it’s traditionally when robot vacuums, video doorbells, smart locks, and thermostats see their lowest prices of the year. And this year does not disappoint! Roborock’s flagship Saros 20 is under $1,000 for the first time, and Ecobee’s excellentI’m currently reviewing.
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