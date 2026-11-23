From Amazon, Sephora, Ulta, Walmart, and more.

Happy Thanksgiving break to all. You’re so close to slamming that laptop shut for the long holiday weekend … you can do it! I will unfortunately not be slamming my laptop shut because it’s also almost Cyber Weekend.

But luckily for you, that means myself and my fellow Cut editors are going to be sharing all the best Black Friday deals you won’t want to miss. We’ve been working overtime for weeks, searching high and low for the, Sephora, Levi’s, Walmart, and more. Some sales aren’t live quite yet, but check back here throughout the week to take advantage of them when they start.

Also read The Best Early Black Friday Espresso Machine Deals for National Espresso Day

Bezos never skips a sales event, which is great news for those of us who like to save money on K-beauty and everyday essentials, like UGGs and Bose headphones.may be over, but the beauty retailer is still offering special markdowns during Cyber Weekend. Get up to 50 percent off all weekend, plus earn 4x rewards points on fragrance with code CYBERSCENT.

Get up to 50 percent off over 500 products from brands such as Clinique, Sol de Janeiro, MAC, and more during Ulta’s Black Friday sale. Another beauty-device brand running a major sale event? CurrentBody. Through December 9, get 20 percent off LED masks and other beauty devices from CurrentBody.

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The beauty brand is offering 25 percent across categories, plus an additional 30 percent off and a free Crème de You when you spend $100 or more. Take 20 percent off everything site wide at Haus Labs, including the editor-loved foundation and concealer, from November 24 to December 1. Take 20 percent off Laneige skin care products and 25 percent off the brand’s viral lip products through November 30.

Get 25 percent off site wide at Ouai through December 1, and from November 27 to December 1, get a free four-pack of air fresheners with any purchase. The namesake beauty brand of Dua Lipa’s makeup artist, Katie Jane Hughes, is offering 20 percent off site wide this week. Through November 30, take 20 percent off everything sitewide at Summer Fridays.

And from November 27 to November 30, the brand is also offering a gift with purchase: Receive a complimentary Cherry Lip Butter Balm when you spend $100 or more. Therabody’s biggest sale of the year is here. Save on so many of the brand’s best-selling devices, including the Theragun and the TheraFace Depuffing Wand. Starting on November 27, get 30 percent off everything site wide at Dr. Jart+, including the brand’s beauty-editor-approved face masks.

Paula’s Choice is offering 30 percent off sitewide, plus free shipping when you spend $35 or more, through December 1. Want to stock up on holiday candles? Shop Nest’s sitewide 25 percent off sale through November 30, plus get free gifts with purchase when you spend $200 or more. In need of denim?

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You won’t want to miss Levi’s Black Friday sale. The brand is offering 40 percent off sitewide, plus free shipping. If you’ve been eyeing one of DeMellier’s gorgeous handbags, now is the time to splurge. Use our exclusive discount code at checkout to get 20 percent off.

I highly recommendOne of The Cut editors’ new favorite brands for workout clothes and athleisure, Oner, is offering up to 50 percent right now. Save on tanks, leggings, sports bras, and more for the gym, as well as flared pants and sweat sets for lounging. Affordable bag brand The Horse is offering 25 percent off their 100 percent leather handbags, shoulder bags, and totes through November 30.

If you need a new mattress, you’re in luck: Avocado Green Mattress is offering up to 20 percent off sitewide through December 7. Save on organic bedding, bath products, and loungewear, plus kitchen décor and mattresses, during Coyuchi’s 25 percent off sale. You can always find pricey tech items majorly marked down during Walmart’s Black Friday sale — and this year is no exception.

Don’t forget to check out the fashion deals while you’re at it. Boll & Branch has several different promotions happening during Cyber Weekend, like 30 percent off bedding bundles, steep discounts on throw blankets, and up to 50 percent off select styles.a home brand, but the Cut-favorite stroller brand is a having a Black Friday sale that’s too good to gatekeep.