Black Friday 3D printer deals at Amazon and Bambu Lab on Creality, Flashforge, Elegoo, and Anycubic machines, with printers up to 37 percent off list.

Black Friday 3D printer deals at Amazon and Bambu Lab cover multi-color filament machines, enclosed CoreXY printers, and high-resolution resin models from Creality, Flashforge, Elegoo, and Anycubic.

Every link below goes to an individual product page. If you’re shopping for a first machine, look for automatic bed leveling so you spend weekends printing instead of turning thumbscrews. CoreXY printers move the print head along X and Y while the bed only travels up and down, which keeps prints steady at high speeds. MSLA resin printers cure liquid photopolymer layer by layer with UV light.

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Amazon has the Creality K2 Combo at $449, which is $197 under its $645.99 list price. The bundle pairs an enclosed CoreXY printer with a 260 x 260 x 260 mm build volume and one four-spool CFS unit, and Creality rates it for speeds up to 600 mm/s. The 16-color figure in Creality’s marketing takes four CFS units, so plan on four colors per print unless you buy three more.