The Best Bar Soaps for Soft, Hydrated Skin, According to Dermatologists and Testers

After years of avoiding bar soap due to dryness, the author discovered that modern formulations have improved significantly. With guidance from dermatologists and testing by NBC Select staff, this guide highlights effective, gentle bar soaps that hydrate rather than strip the skin. Top picks include drugstore staples like Dove Beauty Bar and CeraVe, as well as natural options such as SheaMoisture African Black Soap. Key factors to consider are pH balance, moisturizing ingredients, and fragrance-free formulas for sensitive skin.

For years I avoided bar soap s because I only associated them with my skin feeling tight and dry, something I wanted to avoid at any cost.

Instead, I relied on liquid body washes. While reporting and testing bar soaps for this story, I noticed a shift in many of their formulas - they're not as drying as I always thought and work as well as a traditional body wash. (That dryness typically came from formulas with unbalanced pH levels - something many brands have now adjusted for, according to dermatologists.

) To help debunk common bar soap misconceptions, I spoke to three board-certified dermatologists about their advantages over body washes and what to consider when shopping for one. Alongside the help of my colleagues, I also tested some popular options. Below, I compiled expert-recommended bar soaps, ones our team tried and liked, as well as highly rated options from popular drugstore brands like CeraVe and Panoxyl.

Dove Beauty Bar is frequently recommended by dermatologists and is a favorite among NBC Select staff. Dr. Charles Puza notes that it is gentle and effective for cleansing without irritation, thanks to its balanced pH and inclusion of moisturizing cream. The bar combines cleansing agents with Dove's signature moisturizing cream, helping the skin retain moisture. According to NBC Select senior editor Allana Akhtar, who has dry and sensitive skin, this bar soap keeps her skin perfectly soft and hydrated.

The brand also offers versions infused with olive and argan oils, which are fully plant-based and hypoallergenic, according to the company. Briogeo's Charcoal Conditioning Shampoo Bar, while marketed for hair, is praised by staff for use on the body. It features a unique design with rounded knobs that make it easy to hold and can even be used as a tension reliever for muscles during cleansing. The lemon verbena scent is subtle and pleasant.

For those with eczema or very sensitive skin, the CeraVe Hydrating Cleanser Bar is soap-free and contains essential ceramides and hyaluronic acid to maintain the skin's natural barrier and moisture. It has the National Eczema Association's Seal of Acceptance and is free of common irritants like fragrances. Reviewers note its rich lather and non-comedogenic properties. African black soap from SheaMoisture is a natural option that is gentle and non-drying.

Mili Godio, NBC Select updates editor, uses it for its mild formula and lack of heavy fragrance. It can also be used on the face and as a shaving lather. For those interested in more unique, natural ingredients, Beekman 1802's Goat Milk Soap is highlighted. It is made with goat milk, olive oil, and argan oil, providing moisturizing benefits without irritation.

The bars are large and long-lasting. Another sustainable choice is Ethique's solid body wash bars, which are zero-waste, compostable, and concentrated, so a little goes a long way. They come in various formulations for different skin needs. When shopping for bar soap, dermatologists advise looking for products that are free of harsh detergents and synthetic fragrances, and that contain moisturizing ingredients like glycerin, shea butter, or oils.

A balanced pH (around 5.5) is crucial to maintain the skin's protective barrier. Those with specific skin conditions such as eczema, psoriasis, or acne should seek out products with the National Eczema Association's Seal of Acceptance or non-comedogenic labels. Bar soaps can be as hygienic as liquid washes if stored properly-keeping them dry between uses prevents bacterial growth.

Ultimately, the best bar soap is one that cleans effectively without causing tightness, dryness, or irritation, and suits your personal skin type and preferences





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Bar Soap Body Wash Skincare Dry Skin Sensitive Skin Dermatologist Recommendations Moisturizing Soap Gentle Cleanser Drugstore Beauty Natural Soap

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