Ranking the best and worst uniform matchups of Week 13 in the college football season.

Yesterday capped off another amazing college football rivalry week. There were plenty of thrilling games and great uniforms. Most teams leaned into their school colors, while others made the puzzling choice to go in the opposite direction.

From color rush to throwbacks, there was something for everyone. Below are the best and worst uniform matchups from Week 13 of the 2026 college football season. Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets . They finished the season with 3 wins, and their new uniform redesign was widely panned.

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However, they looked great against the Georgia Bulldogs yesterday. Maybe the uniforms will grow on more fans next year. The BYU Cougars have elite primary uniforms.