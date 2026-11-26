The Best And Worst Series Finales Of All Time
A good or bad ending can make or break a TV show’s legacy. The Onion takes a look at some of the best and worst series finales ever made.
, “One More” : The haunting final episode features host LeVar Burton looking straight into the camera and taunting children with the knowledge of a secret 27th letter.
, “Refineries” : In a jarring tonal shift, the normally staid David Attenborough gives viewers step-by-step instructions on how to blow up oil refineries. , “Last Forever” : Craig Thomas and Carter Bays thrilled fans by revealing the identity of the mother before promptly killing her off, then killing Ted Mosby, then killing their real-life families, then themselves.
, “Everyone’s Waiting” : Widely regarded as one of the most moving finales of all time, the drama concludes with a series of poignant flash-forwards through 2025, 2029, 2044, 2049, 2051, and 2085, showing how each character will eventually be buried alive. , “Made In America” : Though controversial upon initial release, the “cut to black” ending has since garnered praise for its inventive use of darkness to indicate that they didn’t film any more scenes.
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