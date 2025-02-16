The Best Amazon Deals This Weekend: From Cozy Sweaters to Pillow Upgrades

Discover the hottest deals on Amazon this weekend, featuring cozy sweaters, beauty must-haves, and luxurious home goods. From trending styles to cult-favorite products, these deals are too good to miss.

February is a hard month for me to love. All the major holidays are behind us, and the sunny days of spring and summer feel light years away. Still, this quiet, in-between month happens to be the perfect time to do some shopping. And, thanks to my full-time job as a shopping reporter, I've taken it upon myself to pluck out the best deals this weekend. From my favorite affordable brands, to celeb-loved trends, there are marked down, too.

If that wasn’t exciting enough, I have even better news—prices start at just $9. I recently purchased a trending sweater that has been showing up on best-sellers lists, I knew it had to be mine. The verdict? It’s worth the hype. The cozy crewneck is the perfect item to throw on when you can’t be bothered to get dressed, but still want to look cute. Recently, I’ve worn it with my favorite jeans and chunky loafers. On colder days, I also like to layer on a crewneck T-shirt underneath for extra warmth. If you're looking for beauty products that deliver, I've got you covered. Some of my top contenders include the viral Mielle oil helped me regrow my edges, while the whitening strips are my secret to a pearly, bright smile. CeraVe’s face wash, on the other hand, is the perfect wintertime cleanser, since the oil-based formula keeps my dry skin hydrated. My favorite home goods, now on sale for $48, are the perfect example. Tired of my limp, thin pillows, I recently upgraded to the hotel-quality set, and haven’t looked back since. If you really want to elevate your sleep routine, add these to your cart. With so many stellar items to shop right now, there might be some hope for February after all. Head to Amazon to find more





