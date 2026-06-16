The Best Airbnbs Near All the National Parks on Your Summer Bucket List

Just in time for road trip season.

is a no-brainer: It’s finally warm outside, the sun sets later, and there’s lush foliage and bustling wildlife as far as the eye can see.

If you’re staying stateside, heed your call to the wild by visiting a. For most people, this sort of trip is synonymous with camping; however, for those with zero interest in lugging equipment or assembling a tent, an Airbnb offers close proximity to the great outdoors… with all the modern comforts you’ll appreciate after a day spent hiking it. The United States has 63 national parks, which serve as a highlight reel of the country’s natural beauty.

There’s a stunning vista for everyone. Yosemite and the Great Smoky Mountains are prime for finding defiant cliffs and mountain ranges, while the Grand Canyon relishes in its dramatic depths. Head tois where land and sea converge. Once you choose your destination, that’s where we come in; we picked 10 vacation rentals near a handful of these parks.

Almost all are within a 40-minute drive , so you’ll be well-situated for daily visits. The great outdoors typically isn’t synonymous with excellent WiFi, but remote workers will find a lot to love about The Nooq. This modern chalet comes equipped with high-speed internet, a dedicated workspace, and large, sun-drenched windows to enjoy the view between Zoom meetings. Able to slip away from your desk?

Glacier National Park is a 40-minute drive—and definitely worth the PTO. Family fun awaits at Sargent Woods Cottage. With rustic-yet-refined interiors as well as complimentary toys and a travel crib, this listing is parent- and kid-approved.

The main draw is its location: It’s just a 10-minute drive from Acadia National Park, so you can easily squeeze in a quick hike between naps and feedings. After a long day, you can fire up the grill, cozy up by the fireplace, or bust into the rental’s board game collection. This cabin proves adventure isn’t confined to a national park.

Nestled on two acres of Linn Ranch—a time-honored, family-run cattle ranch—this listing offers fishing, hiking, and biking right on your doorstep. While this home offers plenty of to do on its own, it’s also a 20-minute drive from Grand Teton National Park and the A day spent hiking can be exhausting; think of this cabin as a serene respite.

Drive 40 minutes out from Joshua Tree National Park, and you’ll find a completely secluded sanctuary. Unwind with a hydrotherapy circuit—courtesy of the property’s on-site hot tub and cold plunge. Once the sun sets, light the outdoor fire pit and spend hours stargazing. A quick, three-minute walk from Henry’s Fork River , you’ll find this classic A-frame cabin.

Inside, the decor leans modern, but you’ll feel completely surrounded by nature: Sky-high trees are your neighbors here. It’s also a pet-friendly listing, complete with a private backyard for playing fetch. More is merrier at Zion Cabin, a refined log cabin that can accommodate up to eight guests. An expansive living room, wraparound deck, and three bedrooms offers plenty of space to stretch out and take some alone time.

Once everyone’s ready for a day on the trails, you’re just a 10-minute drive from Zion National Park’s east entrance. It’s a little under two hours from Yellowstone National Park’s Idaho entrance, but if you want a home that can rival the, this Airbnb is worth the schlep.

This modern cabin sits on eight acres of land, with unobstructed views of the Grand Tetons. While the minimalist patio makes it easy to be one with nature, the home’s large windows give you the chance to enjoy the jaw-dropping landscapes from the great indoors. If it’s your very first foray to a national park, you might as well tick off the Grand Canyon.

It’s surrounded by campgrounds and yurts, but travelers who want a more elevated experience will enjoy this abode, which is situated about an hour and a half away. This property sits on 2.4 acres of desert landscape and is equipped with a fire pit, barbecue, and wood-burning fireplace; inside, you’ll get a taste of quintessential Southwest design. Located about 40 minutes from the Great Smoky Mountains, this modern treehouse offers a private respite for you and your significant other.

While you’re there, make the most of the glorious mountain views by taking a dip in the hot tub, making a homemade dinner on the grill, or enjoying a glass of wine on the balcony. The TreeLoft is best-suited for a party of two, but don’t worry: You can bring your pet along. Located less than 40 minutes from Yosemite National Park, Casa Rosa is a far cry from the rustic rentals that permeate the Northern California destination.

This sleek sanctuary is the epitome of indoor-outdoor living, courtesy of large pocket doors, a spacious patio, and breezy, open-concept floor plan. When you’re not enjoying the pared-back interiors, grab a throw blanket to wrap up in and enjoy the smokeless fire pit and Traeger barbecue.





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