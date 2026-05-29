The Best Airbnbs in Italy, From Puglia to the Dolomites

Whether you’re dreaming of rugged coastlines or rolling hills, here’s where to stay.

, Italy is as diverse as it is breathtaking. The country’s landscapes offer year-round appeal, but there’s something about a summer visit that particularly evokes the If you’re itching to plan a jaunt to the land of pasta and wine but aren’t sure which of its many picturesque destinations to choose from, start by perusing the compelling vacation rentals below, and let them sway your travel plans.

Many are designed for group stays, though we also tracked down a couple cozier options. For the architecture buff, consider a 1700s-era apartment nestled in the old town of Modica. Or perhaps you’re a patron of the arts? There’s a villa in Capri that once belonged to a famed painter that might be of interest.

Or if all you need right now is an ocean-view property where you can enjoy a spritz and snacks, check in to a Positano home we found that has the most scenic pool you’ve ever seen. This 17th-century stone farmhouse, part of a larger, four-hectare property, sits in the heart of Chianti Classico on a landscape dotted with olive trees and centuries-old oaks.

There’s a fireplace for snuggling up inside, and a sprawling garden and swimming pool for afternoons enjoyed outdoors. When you’re ready to explore the region, buzzy destinations like Siena and Florence are easily reached by car. Within a 1920s Liberty-style building on a hill behind Corso Vittorio Emanuele, this peaceful apartment gives you a chance to see a sleepier side of Naples.

Guests enjoy sweeping views of the sea and Capri, but can also hop out to the Petraio stairway, where nearby shops and restaurants await. The eclectic interiors reflect the owners penchant for design, while period details like high ceilings and original windows give it an authentic touch. The area is well-regarded for food, with delis, fruit and vegetable shops, a bakery, and a local fish shop all close by..

The destination is renowned for its labyrinth of cave dwellings carved into a limestone ravine, and this beautiful villa places visitors in the midst of it all. When you’re not exploring, take a glass of wine out onto the various outdoor areas, which has direct views of the 10,000-year-old town. The outdoor areas, which include several nooks and even a dining set, offer a private view of this UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Escape to Italy’s “toe” for a memorable stay in this private villa set on eight glorious hectares. The home comes with a swimming pool that’s carved into the tuff and faces the sea, plus there are summer-ready essentials like a wood-fired oven and flowered pergola to keep the festivities going all day long. Choose a historic palazzo in Venice’s equally historic center: This one is right next to a vaporetto stop and in the true heart of the city.

Peeks of the Giudecca canal come from every room in the house, which includes grand touches like antique Venetian furniture, a 1,000+ title-strong library, and an exquisite floral mural drawn in the bar area. For around 2€, take the gondola ferry to the Piazza San Marco for a scenic trip. Just south of the Dolomites in the Prosecco Hills, this farmhouse stay is quite the idyllic retreat.

You’ll be surrounded by rolling vineyards and mountain views as you take in your morning cappuccino from the sunny greenhouse. In the warmer months, take your meals outdoors: The garden has plenty of seating space for dinners at home. Make sure to indulge in a crisp glass of Prosecco during your stay—it’s a regional specialty..

The spacious apartment grants you access to a quiet private garden, which is covered in English roses and bushes of herbs. As for the rooms themselves, they’re impressive on their own—we doubt you’d wake up to a nicer view anywhere else. Too tired to head into town early in the morning? Stay in for breakfast: There’s a café on the property that provides a great spread.

Your Roman pied-à-terre, this sweet spot is in the middle of Trastevere and just the right size for a couples’ getaway. You’ll start your day on the sunny terrace—which overlooks the city’s terracotta rooftops—before heading out to explore the lively streets. Charming touches are a given in this building, which dates back to the 1800s with one notable update: It has an elevator.

Pack a tote bag and some cash and head to Porta Portese, Rome’s most famous vintage market, which is held in this neighborhood every Sunday. With original floors that date back to the 18th century, high, frescoed ceilings, and stunning tilework, it’s hard to imagine a more architecturally impressive Airbnb.

Enjoy views of the town from the balconies and the garden, and if you’re planning a day trip to a nearby beach, the host offers portable WiFi to take with you. Visiting Pompeii? Book a stay in this 18th-century apartment with a prime location. It has a stunning outdoor terrace, where mountain views and ocean views vy for your attention, while the inside is equally impressive.

Two-tone tiled floors, extra-tall ceilings, and crystal chandeliers make for quite the elegant design. Bathtub, washer, sound system, workout equipment, crib, pack 'n play crib, indoor fireplace, terrace, outdoor dining, bicycles, loungers, EV charger, breakfast included, pets allowedAfter a day of exploring, pick up some snacks and a bottle of wine for aperitivo at home on the patio with a perfect view of the sunset.

For travelers who are determined to spend their summer as close to on the Mediterranean as possible, this breathtaking Sardinian home is just the ticket. The property is located at the tip of a dead end road on a promontory, with a smattering of outdoor areas for dining and relaxing—all enveloped by wild gardens and glittering sea views. It can sleep a large group, making it ideal for a longer family vacation.

The port city of Genoa has a lot to offer, from bustling shopping streets to art-filled museums. This spacious apartment in the city’s historic center almost looks like a museum itself: Soaring ceilings give way to intricately painted frescoes, while the elegant furnishings do justice to the building’s 1400s-era origins. If you’re traveling with children, the property offers several suitable amenities for convenience, too, like a travel crib that's available upon request.

As incredible as the interiors are, the location is another massive bonus: You’re a mere two minutes away from the ferries to Portofino, for a beachy day trip. Perfectly tranquil and perched above the sea, this island stay captures the best of indoor-outdoor living. The outdoor dining space and living area is where you’ll want to spend most of your time; both offer unobstructed views of the Tyrrhenian. Inside, a cozy space is ideal for a small family.

In the heart of Milan’s Chinatown neighborhood, this 20th-century building hides a small but well-appointed apartment ideal for a quick stay to the. An eclectic mix of antique furnishings makes the space feel homey, and while the location is central, the house itself is relatively quiet. Terracotta floors and wood beams run throughout this cozy space.

The building itself dates back to the 16th century, and while there are a few modern conveniences , the apartment is old-school. You’ll get a healthy dose of antique charm and may come away from your stay with a hankering to explore your own local vintage markets for similarly rustic furniture.

The Airbnb is conveniently located near a number of the city's best restaurants—ask the host for a personalized list of recommendations. Adventure to the heel of Italy’s boot to stay in this sun-dappled property that overlooks rolling hilltops and the sparkling sea in the distance. Design details feel distinctly Italian—arched doorways, tiled floors, shuttered windows—and picturesque nooks scattered throughout the property make it easy to while away the afternoon. The exterior landscaping is impeccable.

We could see ourselves never wanting to leave that pool, except, perhaps, for a leisurely aperitivo at the al fresco table beneath a vine-covered trellis. Live out your Sicilian villa fantasy in this three-level 1920s estate. The waterfront home is just a few miles from Palermo, but feels like a world of its own with details like Art Nouveau facades and an elegant turret.

Don’t forget to pack aBright, breezy, and full of character, this property perched high on the Positano cliffside is a picturesque getaway. Modern baroque interiors set the tone for a glamorous stay, with Renaissance paintings and colorful frescoes in abundance. Wander outside and you’ll discover a picture-perfect swimming pool that overlooks the famed coastal city and its vibrant buildings. This picturesque villa overlooking the Bay of Naples was built by American Painter Elihu Vedder in the typical Moorish style.

The large terrace is equipped with lovely sun beds and a rustic wooden dining table for al fresco meals. Inside, an open kitchen takes center stage, with pops of color via tiles and decor accents. This beautiful stone house overlooking the sea is located in Montemarcello Natural Park, not far from Cinque Terre. Every bedroom has views of the water, and there’s a large garden that comes with an outdoor kitchen and traditional pizza oven.

While you’re outside, you might as well pop into the al fresco shower for an afternoon cool off, followed by a sunset spritz on the tiled terrace. Close to grottos and dramatic cliffside, this striking property lets nature do the talking. Interiors are calm and clean, while the coastline exteriors serve up top-notch vibes.

If your idea of the perfect rental is one that affords you boundless opportunities to savor the great outdoors , this is the booking to make. The property is designed with steps that lead down to the ocean, with sun loungers and an umbrella down by the water’s edge..

The property is designed with a massive living room that lets in tons of natural light, plus three bedrooms—all with windows overlooking the city skyline. The star amenity is the terrace, which is adorned with plants and flowers and has unparalleled views of Rome’s major domes. The home is flooded with natural light thanks to 17 picturesque windows, which look out over the archeological Area di Largo Argentina and Rome's skyline.

High in the hills of the staggering Dolomites mountains lies this beautiful retreat, set beneath a thatched roof. It’s situated on nearly 10 acres, where sheep and goats roam, and there’s even an original farmhouse and hay barn on property . Despite its history, the home still feels modern thanks to sophisticated amenities like a sauna and a well-equipped kitchen. , where she covers travel, lifestyle, and fashion.

Prior to going freelance in 2018, she was the style director at Who What Wear. Nicole’s work has appeared in





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