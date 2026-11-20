After an eight-year voyage towards the sun, the BepiColombo spacecraft can finally begin its mission to unpick the many mysteries of our solar system's smallest planet

After a long and ponderous journey, the BepiColombo spacecraft will finally enter Mercury’s orbit on 21 November. Over the course of the next year, it will investigate the planet’s geology, its tenuous atmosphere and its magnetic field in an effort to understand how it formed and evolved over time.

, a joint mission of the European Space Agency and the Japan Aerospace Exploration Agency , launched in October 2018. Mercury’s proximity to the sun makes it incredibly difficult to reach without overshooting the planet and falling into the sun, so the spacecraft had to take a long and looping path over the past eight years, flying past both Venus and Mercury several times and using their gravity to make subtle tweaks to its trajectory.

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In 2024, an issue with the thrusters lengthened that journey even further, pushing the arrival date back from 2025 to 2026. Now, it has finally arrived. While it is arriving at Mercury as a single spacecraft, BepiColombo actually comprises two separate orbiters: ESA’s Mercury Planetary Orbiter and JAXA’s Mercury Magnetospheric Orbiter .

In December, the two will split apart and move to different orbits – MPO on a near-circular path that takes 2.3 hours to complete an orbit, and Mio on a more distant elliptical orbit, where it will take 9.3 hours to circle Mercury. Those split orbits complement the differing scientific objectives of the two spacecraft. MPO is more than twice the size of MMO, and its 11 scientific instruments focus largely on.

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Its instruments include several types of spectrometer to measure the makeup of the surface, a laser altimeter to map its terrain and instruments to study the makeup of Mercury’s extremely thin atmosphere, called an exosphere. Mio’s more distant orbit will allow it to study a broader area around Mercury.

It has five sets of scientific instruments to study the magnetic field and atmosphere of the planet, as well as the solar wind that blows strongly in the area close to the sun. Now that the BepiColombo spacecraft are entering orbit, their primary mission is expected to last only one Earth year, which is a little more than four Mercury years.

The mission could potentially be extended for another year, but beyond that the combination of limited fuel and extreme temperatures will make it all but impossible to keep going. Over the course of the year, researchers hope that BepiColombo will provide enough data to solve some of Mercury’s many mysteries. Mercury’s magnetic field is bewildering, because it originates 400 kilometres above the planet’s centre and should have faded away long ago.

Its atmosphere must be continuously supplied with material from the surface, but we are unsure exactly how that occurs. And its, much bigger proportionally than the core of any other planet in the solar system, makes its very formation and evolution a puzzle. If all goes well, BepiColombo will start to unravel the convoluted tale ofTimeline: The biggest breakthroughs of the past 70 yearsThe real reasons we keep seeing big tech outages – it isn’t just hackers