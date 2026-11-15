The Benefits of Agency

Agency: what it is and how to promote it.

Human progress comes from people setting goals and achieving them.progress over the centuries has resulted partly from people's belief that they have agency. Agency is the idea, when based in reality, that one can make choices and take actions in ways that positively influence one's life.

Agency is based on how you think, feel, and act. There has been progress throughout the centuries because humans have set, and rationality in their efforts to achieve these goals. It is essential to have a strong preference, desire, and determination in the pursuit of your objectives, without thinking in terms of musts and demands in your efforts.

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Demands and other irrational thinking to avoid that tend to sabotage agency:It must be easy to find a job.exercise, also called a Three-Minute Exercise, you can practice to change your thinking and develop a constructive sense of agency:B. It must be easy to find employment. D. What is the evidence that supports my belief that it must be easy to find employment?

E. There exists no proof or logic to support my conviction that it must be quick and easy to find employment. Although I strongly prefer it to be quick and easy to get a job, no evidence exists that it absolutely must be. Although I do not like this difficult situation, I can rationally stand what I do not like.

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I have survived financially challenging situations in the past and I will survive this one. At the very worst, I will have great disadvantages from being out of work, but never an end-of-the-world scenario. F. Frustrated, regretful, and disappointed yet determined to put more effort into finding employment. Consult aG.

Update my resume. Spend two hours daily contacting employers and businesses in my area or the U.S. which may be a good fit. Consider taking courses to update my knowledge and skills.

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