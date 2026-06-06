The Bench': Five Years On, Meghan Markle's Children's Book Marks a Turning Point in Her Career

Five years after its release, Meghan Markle's children's book 'The Bench' is seen as a benchmark for her inconsistent career. The Duchess's ventures, including a $40 million book deal with Penguin Random House and a lucrative Spotify podcast deal, have faltered. Royal expert Kinsey Schofield labels her brand 'inconsistent and erratic' as her projects, from lifestyle brand American Riviera Orchard to her podcast, fail to launch or lose major partnerships. Despite Prince Harry's memoir success, the couple's remaining books remain unreleased, and rumors of her own memoir or a joint wellness guide have not materialized.

Five years after Meghan Markle 's children's book hit shelves, The Bench has become the bench mark for her 'inconsistent and erratic' career. Meghan Markle may be best known for her role on Suits, but the former actress has tried her hand at many different businesses since quitting the royal family - from publishing and film production to podcasting.

Soon after they moved to Montecito in California, Prince Harry, 41, and Meghan, 44, found themselves inundated with lucrative offers from Netflix and Spotify. In June 2021, Meghan released her first children's book, The Bench, with Random House Children's Books, and shortly afterwards, news broke that publishing behemoth Penguin Random House had given her and Harry $40 million (£29 million) to write four books.

Much of the money was spent on acquiring the rights to Prince Harry's memoir, which was published in 2023, and became a huge hit - despite including several damaging accusations about the Royal Family. But since the release of Spare, things have been suspiciously quiet on the book front - especially after Prince Harry's autobiography raked in millions in sales around the world.

While Meghan was rumoured to be working on a 'wellness' book with her husband, before it was claimed she would follow in the Duke's footsteps and pen her own tell-all, the deal seems to have hit a wall with no new releases expected. It perhaps indicates that Penguin Random House, like Netflix and Spotify, is 'done' with the Sussexes five years after the firm printed Meghan's children's book as part of an earlier deal with the Duchess.

Today, The Bench has become the benchmark for Meghan's struggling career after royal expert Kinsey Schofield told the Daily Mail that the Duchess's brand is 'inconsistent and erratic' amid reports the Sussexes' $40 million four-book deal is on the rocks. From Meghan's embattled lifestyle company American Riviera Orchard, which became As Ever, to her podcast about inspiring female founders, many of her ventures have either hit a dead end or failed to take off after Netflix and Spotify cut business ties with the Sussexes.

The £12.99 book was published on June 8, 2021, but failed to make the UK Official Top 50 chart after selling just 3,212 copies in its first week. This was followed by the release of Prince Harry's controversial memoir in January 2023, but there has since been no word on the remaining two books. For a while, there were rumours that Harry and Meghan might jointly author a wellness guide, but that has failed to materialise so far.

Neither has Meghan's memoir been released after widespread speculation that the Duchess could follow in her husband's footsteps. Talks of another prospective project for Meghan in the form of a book began circulating a few years ago, Vanity Fair claimed in an explosive article last year, which was intended to be written 'post-divorce'.

The potential manuscript was not meant to detail Meghan's past experience with her former husband of three years, producer Trevor Engelson, but that of her second spouse, Prince Harry. It was not based on current events in Meghan's life, but set to take place in the event of a separation between the Duke and Duchess.

However, Meghan's friends shut down the claims, with one knowledgeable source saying: 'If that's true to any degree, she would have been approached and not vice versa.

' Spotify deal Guests on her series of 12 Archetypes podcasts for Spotify included pop star Mariah Carey, and Sex and the City author Candace Bushnell Spotify and the Sussexes's audio production company Archewell Audio released a joint statement in 2023 saying they had 'mutually agreed to part ways and are proud of the series we made together'. But Bill Simmons, Spotify's head of podcast innovation and monetisation, blasted the Duke and Duchess as 'f****** grifters' just hours after their reported £15million deal was axed last summer.

'The f***ing grifters. That's the podcast we should have launched with them,' he said in an episode of his own podcas





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