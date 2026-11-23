Stars including Christine McGuinness, Princess Andre, and Gabby Allen attended the 25th Anniversary The Beauty Awards. Explore the celebrity fashion, headlines, and Christine McGuinness's recent personal revelations.

Christine McGuinness commanded the spotlight at The Beauty Awards on Monday evening, arriving at City Central at the HAC in a striking lace ensemble featuring daring cut-outs that showcased her toned midriff. The 38-year-old model served as the evening's leading star for the 25th anniversary celebration of the prestigious event, setting a bold tone for the night's festivities alongside a glittering array of television personalities and media figures.

High-Profile Attendance and Fashion Highlights

Princess Andre, aged 19, generated significant attention on the red carpet by donning a plunging, glitzy gold minidress that highlighted her figure as she posed for photographers. She arrived with her brother Junior, who is 21 years old, and his partner Jasmine Orr, who is 25. The presence of the Andre family added a layer of star power to the event, drawing eyes to the entrance as guests prepared to enter the venue for the anniversary gala.

Also read All the Extreme and Subtle Beauty Details in Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping

Other notable attendees included former Love Island star Gabby Allen, who wore a sheer burgundy gown that drew commentary for its bold style. Gabby's appearance came amid recent media coverage regarding her interaction with Dan Osborne at Winter Wonderland, an event that reignited discussions about her past relationship with him eight years ago. Despite the surrounding headlines, Gabby maintained a strong presence on the carpet alongside other celebrities.

Molly Rainford offered a contrasting look in a sophisticated ruby red jumpsuit, arriving alongside her fiancé Tyler West to support her partner. The couple's stylish appearance contributed to the diverse fashion narrative of the evening. Vanessa Feltz also made an appearance, continuing to display her slimmed-down physique in an embellished gown that reflected her enduring status as a recognizable media figure in the industry.

Advertisement

The event also saw the attendance of established television personalities including Kimberley Walsh, who wore a burgundy strapless suit, and Strictly Come Dancing head judge Shirley Ballas, who appeared in a strapless satin dress. Rylan Clark and Lizzie Cundy were also present, with Lizzie showcasing a glitzy dress featuring a thigh-high split. These stars joined a broader group of guests that included Mica Harris in a white gown and Charlotte Hawkins in a velvet red midi dress.

Christine McGuinness Personal Revelations and Upcoming Book

Christine McGuinness used her platform at the event to reinforce her recent public declaration that she feels more authentic and comfortable since coming out as bisexual. She previously told The Times that embracing her sexuality has made her feel safer, more attractive, and sexier, allowing her to be more genuine in her personal and professional life. This openness has resonated with many, including mothers who have reached out to thank her for her candor regarding similar life transitions.

In addition to her public persona, Christine shared details about her creative endeavors, specifically her work on a new erotic novel inspired by the style of 50 Shades of Grey but titled 50 Shades of Gay. She explained that she has faced writer's block in the past but has developed a method of capturing her thoughts and experiences immediately after intimate encounters to ensure she does not forget the nuances of her feelings and experiences.

Christine also opened up about her co-parenting arrangement with her ex-husband Paddy McGuinness, stating that they remain in the same Cheshire home they designed for the sake of their family. The pair share three children with autism: 11-year-old twins Penelope and Leo, and eight-year-old Felicity. Christine emphasized that their relationship is stable and family-oriented, with no immediate plans to sell the house or separate living arrangements.

Advertisement

Event Context and Broader Industry Implications

The 25th anniversary of The Beauty Awards served as a significant gathering point for celebrities who have navigated complex public narratives and personal transformations. The event highlighted the intersection of fashion, media influence, and personal identity, with attendees like Christine McGuinness using their visibility to discuss topics such as sexuality, parenting, and creative expression. The presence of stars from various genres, including reality television, broadcasting, and music, underscored the event's broad appeal within the entertainment sector.

For the attendees, the evening provided a opportunity to connect and celebrate the milestone of the awards. The detailed attention to individual styles, from Princess Andre's gold minidress to Molly Rainford's red jumpsuit, reflected the high stakes of red carpet fashion in maintaining public interest. As the industry continues to evolve, events like The Beauty Awards remain key moments for stars to reinforce their brand and engage with their audience through both their attire and their personal stories.