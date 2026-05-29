The Beatles' 'You Know My Name (Look Up The Number)': A Sentimental Joke Between Lennon and McCartney

An exploration of the Beatles' B-side 'You Know My Name (Look Up The Number),' its origins as a humorous experiment inspired by a phone book, and the warm memories it evoked for John Lennon and Paul McCartney amidst the band's later tensions.

The Beatles have countless hits, and they are all vastly different. There are ballads, experimental tracks, and even the first heavy metal song in history.

Few people would think about 'You Know My Name (Look Up The Number)' when asked to name a Beatles song, but this deep cut meant a lot for the band, even if they only released it as a B-side. True, it is not a masterpiece like 'Yesterday' or 'A Day in the Life,' but the process of making it was very sentimental, particularly for John Lennon and Paul McCartney.

It is no secret that during the last years of the band, the relationship between the songwriting partners soured. Creative and personal disagreements got in the way, but they never stopped caring about each other. And even among those tensions, there were good moments where their beautiful friendship still thrived.

This song is the perfect example of one of those moments, and that is why the band members have such fond memories of it, even if it did not have great success. The unusual inspiration behind this song is that 'You Know My Name (Look Up The Number)' officially came out in 1970, but it was years in the making. It was recorded in three sessions in 1967, and then it was shelved for a long time.

According to John Lennon, they had written it as a joke and did not think it would go anywhere. He said in David Sheff's book, All We Are Saying, 'That was a piece of unfinished music that I turned into a comedy record with Paul.

' The source of inspiration was incredibly ordinary and unexpected. 'I was waiting for him in his house, and I saw the phone book was on the piano with 'You know the name, look up the number. ' That was like a logo, and I just changed it.





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The Beatles John Lennon Paul Mccartney You Know My Name (Look Up The Number) B-Side 1967 1970 Songwriting Friendship Comedy Phone Book All We Are Saying David Sheff

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