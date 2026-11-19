Riley Keough and child actor Lorelei Olivia Mote are set to play mother and daughter on the upcoming second season of Netflix’s The Beast In Me.

Paramount+ Orders ‘Clandestine’ Drama Series Starring Brit Marling & Tilda Swinton From ‘The OA’ CreatorsThey round out the series regular cast of the new installment, led by returning star Claire Danes, who is joined by previously announced John Goodman and Lili Taylor.

Connor Schell's Full Day Scores Netflix Deal For FIFA Women's World Cup Brazil 2027 Programming Danes is reprising her role as author Aggie Wiggs. Goodman plays Aggie’s dad, believed to be a con artist. Taylor will play Fiona, Aggie’s stepmother. Keough is said to be playing a rising filmmaker, Mote portrays her 13-year-old daughter, a talented actress.

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Paul is thought to be playing Nikki’s dad. Season 1 writers/executive producers Howard Gordon and Daniel Pearle are back as co-showrunners. The two are executive producing Season 2 with Danes, series creator Gabe Rotter and fellow Season 1 executive producers Antonio Campos, who directed half of the S1 episodes, Caroline Baron, Amy Lippman, Gabe Rotter, Conan O’Brien, David Kissinger, Jeff Ross and Jodie Foster. 20th Television is the studio.

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