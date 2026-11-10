The action thriller The Beast, featuring Samuel L Jackson as the US President facing a militia coup, is set for digital purchase on November 17. Directed by Renny Harlin, the film follows the President's fight to uncover classified capabilities amidst a conspiracy.

The high-octane action thriller The Beast is finally making its transition from the big screen to home entertainment, offering audiences a chance to experience the intense presidential drama from the comfort of their living rooms.

Scheduled for digital release on November 17, this gripping feature film allows viewers to delve into a narrative where the fate of the nation hangs in the balance. The movie stars Samuel L. Jackson in the pivotal role of the President of the United States, bringing his signature intensity to a character thrust into a nightmare scenario. He is joined by Joel Kinnaman, who portrays Agent Taft, a loyal protector caught in the crossfire of a deadly conspiracy.

Also read Joel Kinnaman and Samuel L Jackson The Beast Hits Digital November 17

The Beast Presidential Action Plot

The supporting cast is equally formidable, featuring performances by Guy Burnet and Colin Morgan, who add depth to the unfolding crisis within the 99-minute runtime. The plot centers on a terrifying scenario where a militia of unidentified hostiles coordinates a sophisticated coup against the United States government. The President must navigate a labyrinth of deception and danger to uncover the extent of The Beast's highly classified offensive capabilities, a secret weapon that could tip the scales of power.

This storyline masterfully blends high-stakes presidential action with a contained thriller format, creating a claustrophobic atmosphere that keeps viewers on the edge of their seats. The film had its theatrical release on October 9, 2026, through Aura Entertainment, which acquired the U.S. rights at the prestigious 2026 Cannes Film Festival. Despite a modest audience score of 5.1 on Production, the film has garnered attention for its tight pacing and stellar performances.

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Production on this ambitious project began in October 2024, with filming taking place in the scenic locations of the Canary Islands and Madrid. Initially, James Madigan was signed on to direct the project when it was first announced in September 2023.

Renny Harlin Takes Directorial Role

However, in a significant shift behind the camera, Renny Harlin replaced Madigan as director in November 2024 as filming neared its wrap in Spain. Harlin brings a wealth of experience to the genre, known for directing action classics such as Die Hard 2, Cliffhanger, and Deep Blue Sea. His recent activity includes projects like The Bricklayer and The Strangers trilogy, making The Beast his third film release in 2026, alongside The Strangers: Chapter 3 and Deep Water.

The film was produced by Keith Kjarval, Wayne Marc Godfrey, Nicki Cortese, John Logan Pierson, and Peter Berg, with a score composed by Tuomas Kantelinen and cinematography by Jacques Jouffret. Prime Video now lists the film under its action and suspense categories, inviting fans to explore this gripping tale of survival and political intrigue.