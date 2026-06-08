The Bear Season 5 Trailer Reveals Finale: One Last Service on June 25

FX and Hulu have released the trailer for the final season of The Bear, confirming an eight-episode farewell season premiering June 25. The season follows Carmy, Syd, and the team as they face financial ruin and a storm to deliver one last dinner service.

The critically acclaimed FX series The Bear is set to conclude with its fifth season, which will premiere on Hulu on June 25. The streaming service and FX have released a gripping trailer that confirms the season will unfold over a single intense day, focusing on the last dinner service at the struggling restaurant.

The show, which has won 21 Primetime Emmy Awards, follows chef Carmy Berzatto (Jeremy Allen White), his sous chef Sydney Adamu (Ayo Edebiri), and the rest of the team as they face a financial crisis, a looming sale, and a brewing storm. The official logline states: With no money, the threat of a sale and a storm in their way, the team must band together to achieve one last service.

The eight-episode season promises to be a high-stakes finale that has been building since the show's debut in 2022. The Bear has been a breakout hit for FX and Hulu, earning widespread praise for its raw portrayal of the restaurant industry, its complex characters, and its innovative storytelling. The series debuted to strong reviews and quickly became a cultural phenomenon, with White's performance as the tormented but brilliant chef Carmy earning him an Emmy.

Edebiri also won an Emmy for her role as the ambitious and talented Syd. The show's creator Christopher Storer has steered the narrative through seasons of intense kitchen drama and personal growth, culminating in this final chapter. The show's unique blend of comedy and drama, often categorized as a dramedy, has resonated with audiences and critics alike, making its conclusion a significant event in television.

The trailer for season 5 offers a glimpse of the tension and emotion that will define the finale. It shows the team rallying together while facing seemingly insurmountable odds. Carmy is seen obsessing over every detail, Syd coordinating the front of house, and the rest of the staff working in a frantic, almost chaotic rhythm. The storm outside mirrors the turmoil inside, creating a claustrophobic and urgent atmosphere.

While the trailer suggests the season will largely take place in real time over one service, it also hints at flashbacks that will illuminate the characters' pasts and motivations. The Bear has always used non-linear storytelling to deepen its emotional impact, and the final season is expected to tie up loose ends while honoring the show's legacy.

As the series concludes, fans can anticipate an ending that stays true to the show's gritty, heartfelt roots-a testament to the power of food, family, and perseverance in the face of adversity. More details about the season are expected to emerge closer to the release date, but this trailer has already set the stage for an unforgettable farewell





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