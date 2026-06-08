The Bear Season 5 Trailer: A Final Fight to Keep the Lights On

The Bear Season 5 is set to premiere soon, and the official trailer has arrived, showcasing the drama that lies ahead for the staff of the titular eatery. With chef Carmy gone, the staff must pull out all the stops to keep the lights on for much longer, as they face the threat of a sale, a monster storm, and the weight of Carmy's departure.

Time is running out for The Bear as the staff of the titular eatery faces new challenges without chef Carmy. Ahead of the premiere of Season 5 , the official trailer has arrived, showcasing the drama that lies ahead.

The Bear's staff will have to pull out all the stops to keep the lights on for much longer, as they face the threat of a sale, a monster storm, and the weight of Carmy's departure. The trailer opens with Sydney getting locked in for service, processing the weight of everything she's now juggling under the new partner agreement with Richie. Nothing can quite prepare her for the downpour of bad news that follows, though.

As much as The Bear's staff has consistently outrun debt and kept the restaurant afloat in an increasingly harsh restaurant industry, the walls are closing in: the building is about to be sold, water is literally pouring through its cracks, deliveries are cut off, and one disaster after another keeps popping up. As Richie puts it, 'We are outmanned and outgunned,' but the secret ingredient they have in their back pocket is each other.

Carmy, too, joins them in this final fight to keep The Bear running. By now, they're a well-oiled machine built on love and with nothing left to lose, setting the stage for an emotional finale, whether they succeed or go down with their (literally) sinking ship





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