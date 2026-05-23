The Bear Final Season Preview: Special Prequel Episode and Director Alex Russell's Thriller

The fifth and final season of The Bear, a critically acclaimed emotional comedy, is set to debut on June 25. Ahead of its return, an exciting announcement was made by Christopher Storer, the actor who delivered one of the show's best performances, when he dropped a special prequel episode called Gary, co-written with Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Jon Bernthal. A month prior to the final bow, fans are eager to learn more about the storyline and characters as they anticipate the new episodes. There is also buzz around a recent thriller by Alex Russell, the director of The Bear's Season 2 'Forks' episode, named Lurker.

Christopher Storer delivered one of the most exciting debut seasons of any show this decade when the Jeremy Allen White-led The Bear shot to success in 2022.

Four years later, and the most emotional comedy in recent memory is ready to return for one last chapter, as the fifth and final season debuts on June 25. Ahead of the show's return, Storer surprised the world by dropping a special prequel episode of the series earlier this month, Gary, co-written by Ebon Moss-Bachrach and Jon Bernthal. The special episode has received plenty of praise and is proving to be the perfect appetizer before the final season.

With a month to go until The Bear's final bow, fans are hungry to fill the time





Collider / 🏆 1. in US We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

The Bear The Bear Final Season Christopher Storer Gary Ebon Moss-Bachrach Jon Bernthal Alex Russell Lurker The Bear's Final Season Emotional Comedy

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Professor T: Renewal for Season 5 and Rumors of Sixth SeasonThis British detective series, 'Professor T,' has been renewed for a fifth season, after just a few months before the Season 4 finale. The lead star, Ben Miller, also confirmed that they are working on Season 6, which is expected to be released soon

Read more »

Berserk Season 15 Delayed Until Berserk Season 44 LaunchThe Deluxe Edition of Berserk is set to release its volume 15, which includes Berserk chapter 383, but the release of Berserk regular volume 44 is the only thing standing in the way. If Berserk season 44 is released on June 12, 2026, chapter 384, the next installment, is expected to be released no earlier than mid-July.

Read more »

FBI Season 9's Time Jump Confirmed After Shocking OA Twist In Season 8 FinaleFBI's season 9 time jump explained.

Read more »

Tom Hardy Fired From ‘Mobland’ Season 3 After Season 2 Wraps ProductionVariety has confirmed with sources that Hardy will not appear in a third season of the Paramount+ crime drama

Read more »