The Bear Final Season Premieres June 25, 2026 on Hulu

The award-winning kitchen drama The Bear returns for its fifth and final season on June 25, 2026, exclusively on Hulu. The season follows Carmy's departure and the team's struggle to save the restaurant.

The critically acclaimed kitchen drama The Bear will officially conclude its run this summer. The award-winning series returns for its fifth and final season on June 25, 2026, streaming exclusively on Hulu .

Viewers will finally see how the story of the struggling Chicago sandwich shop ends. The show has earned widespread praise from critics and audiences since its premiere in 2022, and the final season promises to deliver a satisfying conclusion. The fifth and final season covers what happened after Carmy steps away from the restaurant business. He leaves Sydney, Richie, and Natalie responsible for keeping the struggling operation afloat.

With financial problems escalating and uncertainty surrounding the restaurant's future, the remaining team members are forced to take control during the most critical moment the business has faced so far. According to the official logline, With no money, the threat of a sale and a torrential storm in their way, the new partners must band together with the rest of the team to achieve one last service, hoping they will finally earn a Michelin star.

Ultimately, they learn that what makes a restaurant perfect might not be the food, but the people. Returning cast members include Jeremy Allen White as Carmy Berzatto, Ayo Edebiri as Sydney Adamu, Ebon Moss-Bachrach as Richie Jerimovich, and Abby Elliott as Natalie Sugar Berzatto. The cast also features Lionel Boyce, Liza Colón-Zayas, and Matty Matheson. Created by Christopher Storer, the series first premiered in 2022 and quickly became one of FX's most acclaimed productions.

It currently holds a high rating on review aggregators. The final season is expected to bring emotional closure to the beloved characters. Fans have been eagerly anticipating the conclusion, and the show's ability to blend intense kitchen drama with heartfelt character moments has made it a standout in modern television. With its unique style and stellar performances, The Bear has left an indelible mark on the TV landscape.

The final season will be a must-watch for anyone who has followed the journey from the beginning





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