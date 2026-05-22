The Beaches Set to Change Lives at Coachella, Edge of the Earth's Success on Prime Video

The Beaches, a band from Canada, gained international acclaim after their song 'Edge of the Earth' became a global hit, topped global charts, and soared to new heights. The lead-up to Coachella, one of the band's most significant events, has expectations running high.

The Beaches band members Kylie Miller, Eliza Enman McDaniel, Jordan Miller, and Leandra Earl attend The Drop: The Beaches at GRAMMY Museum L.A. Live on September 3, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.

A critical series based on the book series by Toronto author Elle Kennedy, it tells the love story between Hannah Wells (Ella Bright) and the university hockey player Garrett Graham (Belmont Cameli). At one point, the song 'Edge of the Earth', which has become The Beaches' 2023 hit, soundtracks a crucial moment. The show, available on Prime Video, quickly topped the charts at No. 1 globally after its May 13 release





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The Beaches Edge Of The Earth Concert Spotify Prime Video Belmont Cameli Hannah Wells University Hockey Player Series Concert Performance

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