The Beach Boys' 'God Only Knows': A Career-Defining Song and Iconic Cover

The Beach Boys' 'God Only Knows' is a standout single off their 1966 album Pet Sounds, written by Brian Wilson in about 45 minutes. It was a grand orchestral feat and a sonic departure from their surf anthems. The song's poignant lyrics and sophisticated harmonic structure have made it a wedding staple and film soundtrack favorite, influencing numerous acts and ranking highly on various lists of greatest songs of all time.

The Beach Boys , consisting of brothers Brian, Dennis, and Carl Wilson, their cousin Mike Love, and their friend Al Jardine, held the industry in the palm of their hands all throughout the ‘60s and '70s.

Bringing California soft pop to a mainstream platform, their harmonies and drunken sense of adolescence was infectious, influencing a number of acts to come after them. However, there is one particular song in their discography that stands out as a career-defining venture, and it’s the one they least expected. Released on July 18, 1966, "God Only Knows" is often praised as one of the greatest songs of all time and noted as the Beach Boys' most impressive feat.

The song has received critical acclaim far beyond its numerous iconic covers, which range from artists like David Bowie, to Taylor Swift, to Olivia Newton-John. As one of the most memorable records on their discography, "God Only Knows" was included in the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame's"500 Songs That Shaped Rock and Roll" and ranked highly on Rolling Stone's list of the"500 Greatest Songs of All Time.

" Here’s a closer look at the significance of the song and why it serves as The Beach Boys’ most covered classic





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Beach Boys God Only Knows Pet Sounds Brian Wilson California Soft Pop Influence Iconic Covers Career-Defining Song Greatest Songs Of All Time Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Rolling Stone

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