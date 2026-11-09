The Beach Boys Cancel Final Remaining 2026 Concert Date

A single date at a Bristol, Virginia, remained on the Beach Boys' 2026 calendar, but it's now been removed along with all the other ones.

Mike Love of The Beach Boys, performs during a concert at the Starlite Music Festival in Marbella, southern Spain, on July 28, 2025.have cancelled the vast majority of their concerts over the past three months as Mike Love battles a severe health ailment that he’s not yet made public, and by this week, the final remaining show on their 2026 itinerary was a November 13 stop at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Bristol, Virginia.

Butwere swapped in for the Beach Boys at Disney World’s Epcot Center on November 11 and 12. But the November 13 show at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino was simply cancelled. Throughout late 2025, Beach Boys fans expressed increasing alarm with Love’s increasingly gaunt appearance and raspy singing voice. In February, veteran Beach Boys band member Bruce Johnston, who joined the group in 1965,“I am excited to join the Beach Boys for performances on special occasions and will see everyone at the Hollywood Bowl as we celebrate our nation’s 250th birthday! ” he told fans.

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“This isn’t goodbye, it’s see you soon. I am forever grateful to be a part of the Beach Boys musical legacy. ” But Johnston didn’t make an appearance at the Hollywood Bowl. And by the time the tour reached that famous L.A. venue in early July, Love’s appearance was even more alarming.

Weeks later, the group pulled 30 concerts.

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“We’ve been having a blast out there, and to keep the good vibrations going strong, we’ll be taking a short break to recharge before getting back on the road in September,”“Thanks for your love — we can’t wait to see you back out there for a September to Remember. ”When September came around, the Beach Boys cancelled even more shows. They finally emerged October 3 for a private event at the Waldorf Astoria Monarch Beach in Dana Point, California.

Photos and brief videos that emerged showed Love performing from a chair. And a week later, they played a pair of shows in Cincinnati and Nashville where Love remained seated all night, barely singing.

“Obviously, he’s a total pro. He wants to be onstage, but he just doesn’t know how not to do it. He doesn’t know what else to do, so I think he’s trapped. ”Johnston and early Beach Boys guitarist David Marks joined them at a special show in Cerritos, California, on October 11.

Russell Brand Sentenced to More Than 10 Years in Prison After Rape Conviction It’s not clear if the Beach Boys are going to book any shows in 2027 or keep the May 8 gig in Alberta. It’s also unclear what happens to the Beach Boys name once Love is no longer able to tour or if Stamos and the California Sound are going to play more concerts.

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The Beach Boys have been an active touring band for 65 years with hardly any interruption. They’ve never faced a more uncertain moment.

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