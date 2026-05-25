A 19th-century life-size replica of the Bayeux Tapestry is on display at Reading Museum, commissioned by Elizabeth Wardle, a successful embroiderer of her time. There's no entrance fee for the exhibition, and it's free of charge too. You can view this classic tale of William the Conqueror and the Battle of Hastings without spending a single penny. The Reading Museum said the tapestry is a masterpiece of the arts and crafts movement, but it did omit some of the original bawdy details, according to the curator Brendan Carr. The Bayeux Museum, meanwhile, showcases the original Bayeux Tapestry, which also features 626 human figures, 190 horses, 33 buildings and 37 ships, among other artworks. This replica, completed by Elizabeth Wardle, is actually an embroidery made from the South Kensington Museum's photographs of the original tapestry. Therefore, it might differ from the original in terms of stitching. Elizabeth Wardle is famous for establishing the Leek Embroidery Society and helping promote her husband's textile business. She even enlisted the help of notable artists like William Morris and Dante Gabriel Rossetti to create the masterpiece. The replica depicts scenes from the 1066 Battle of Hastings, but with some artistic liberties taken, including the withdrawal of the nude figures of men and women in the original depiction.

It's been called the 'blockbuster show of a generation' - the first time in nearly 1,000 years that the Bayeux Tapestry is back in the country.

But the British Museum's £33 entrance fee for a measly 40-minute viewing slot when the exhibition opens in September? If you feel that's a stitch-up, don't despair: You can still get to view the classic tale of William the Conqueror and the Battle of Hastings at half the price - or at no cost at all. The tapestry, thought to have been commissioned by William's half-brother, Bishop Odo of Bayeux, has inspired many copies.

There's a Danish version in Jutland, completed in 2015 by a Viking women's group, which costs around £16 to visit, for example. A new English version is underway, too, sewn by a fan of true-crime documentaries, her progress tracked by 13,000 enthusiastic followers on Facebook.

And then there's the 19th-century life-size replica in Reading Museum, a magnificent copy that comes with its own fantastic backstory connecting arts and crafts pioneer William Morris, Queen Victoria and the late Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts. You can visit it free of charge. The original was a medieval masterpiece, but this tapestry is a masterpiece of the arts and crafts movement, says Brendan Carr, communities engagement curator at Reading Museum.

It should be acknowledged that the Reading version is missing a few bawdy details from the original. The Bayeux Museum showcases the Bayeux Tapestry, which portrays scenes from the 1066 Battle of Hastings. A section of the Bayeux Tapestry is displayed, famous for featuring 626 human figures, 190 horses, 33 buildings and 37 ships, the Bayeux Tapestry also includes 93 penises, both equine and human - of which, none can be discerned in the Victorian replica.

The driving force behind the 230 ft Reading tapestry was a formidable woman called Elizabeth Wardle. She lived in the Staffordshire market town of Leek with her husband, Thomas, a successful silk and textile manufacturer. Elizabeth's colourful circle included Victorian celebrities such as William Morris and the artist Dante Gabriel Rossetti, founder of the Pre-Raphaelites.

Much of Elizabeth's married life was taken up giving birth to, and caring for, 14 children before she suffered what is thought to have been a breakdown. Family legend has it that she only returned to health after Thomas brought embroidery home for her to do. Taking it up with enthusiasm, Elizabeth went on to establish the Leek Embroidery Society which also helped promote her husband's textile business.

Elizabeth counted Sir Philip Cunliffe-Owen, who ran the South Kensington Museum (now the V&A), among her many friends and it was Cunliffe-Owen who first showed her photographs of the Bayeux Tapestry in 1885. The idea of embroidering a replica 'so England have a copy of its own' became an obsession. So, she mustered more than 35 women, assigned them different sections and set them to work.

These weren't noblewomen like those who stitched the first tapestry, says Jan Messent, a renowned embroiderer and author of The Bayeux Tapestry Embroiderers' Story. The Leek needlewomen were from the prosperous middle classes - the wives of merchants, businessmen and shopkeepers. And in contrast to the original, they all sewed their names on it, so we know who embroidered what.

With the finished work due to go on display just one year later in 1886, the women had a tight and stressful deadline. Yet it would turn out that the more serious problem was the source material. Mia Hansson with her full-size replica of the Bayeux Tapestry in Wisbech, Cambridgeshire Elizabeth Wardle was an English embroiderer. In 1857 she married the silk dyer Thomas Wardle, a distant cousin.

The women based their work on images supplied by Joseph Cundall, who had been commissioned by the British government to capture the original tapestry in photographs. Only three copies of Cundall's work have survived - one of which was owned by the late Rolling Stone Charlie Watts. Cundall's photographic plates were hand-coloured by the South Kensington Museum before they were lent to the women of Leek to trace and copy.

But the colourisation had blurred the different type of stitches being used. As Professor Gale Owen-Crocker, author of The Design of the Bayeux Tapestry, says: The pictures in this replica are an accurate representation, but the stitching isn't always. To adapt Morecambe and Wise's famous phrase, they use the right stitches but not necessarily in the right order.

Then there is the controversial question of nudity in the Reading tapestr





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