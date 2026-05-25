The Bayeux Tapestry is back in the country for the first time in nearly 1,000 years, but the British Museum's £33 entrance fee for a 40-minute viewing slot has sparked controversy. However, there are other ways to view the classic tale of William the Conqueror and the Battle of Hastings at half the price or even for free.

The Bayeux Tapestry is back in the country for the first time in nearly 1,000 years, but the British Museum 's £33 entrance fee for a 40-minute viewing slot has sparked controversy.

However, there are other ways to view the classic tale of William the Conqueror and the Battle of Hastings at half the price or even for free. A Danish version of the tapestry in Jutland, completed in 2015 by a Viking women's group, costs around £16 to visit, while a new English version is underway, sewn by a fan of true-crime documentaries with 13,000 enthusiastic followers on Facebook.

The 19th-century life-size replica in Reading Museum is also available to visit for free, and it has its own fantastic backstory connecting arts and crafts pioneer William Morris, Queen Victoria, and the late Rolling Stones drummer Charlie Watts. The Reading version is missing a few bawdy details from the original, but it is considered a masterpiece of the arts and crafts movement.

The Bayeux Tapestry itself is a medieval masterpiece, featuring 626 human figures, 190 horses, 33 buildings, and 37 ships, as well as 93 penises, both equine and human. The driving force behind the 230 ft Reading tapestry was a formidable woman called Elizabeth Wardle, who lived in the Staffordshire market town of Leek with her husband, Thomas, a successful silk and textile manufacturer.

Elizabeth's married life was taken up giving birth to and caring for 14 children before she suffered a breakdown. Family legend has it that she only returned to health after Thomas brought embroidery home for her to do, and she went on to establish the Leek Embroidery Society. Elizabeth counted Sir Philip Cunliffe-Owen, who ran the South Kensington Museum, among her many friends, and it was he who first showed her photographs of the Bayeux Tapestry in 1885.

The idea of embroidering a replica became an obsession for Elizabeth, and she mustered more than 35 women to work on it. The women based their work on images supplied by Joseph Cundall, who had been commissioned by the British government to capture the original tapestry in photographs.

However, the colourisation of Cundall's work had blurred the different type of stitches being used, and the women's stitching wasn't always accurate. The controversy surrounding the Reading tapestry includes the question of nudity, with the original featuring 93 penises, both equine and human, while the Victorian replica does not





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Bayeux Tapestry British Museum William The Conqueror Battle Of Hastings Elizabeth Wardle Reading Museum Arts And Crafts William Morris Queen Victoria Charlie Watts

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