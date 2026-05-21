The Battle of the Bulge: A War Drama Film Inspired by True Events

The Battle of the Bulge is a war drama film inspired by true events. The movie is scheduled to arrive in theaters on June 26, 2026. The film tells the story of one soldier trapped behind enemy lines during the last major German offensive during WWII, which will become known as The Battle of the Bulge. Armed only with his Motorola SCR-300 radio, a new technology only battle-ready near the end of the war, he must use his wits and spy craft to thwart the advancing Nazi Panzer army and find his way back home.

The newest war drama film is inspired by true events . The movie is scheduled to arrive in theaters on June 26, 2026. The film tells the story of one soldier trapped behind enemy lines during the last major German offensive during WWII , which will become known as The Battle of the Bulge.

Armed only with his Motorola SCR-300 radio, a new technology only battle-ready near the end of the war, he must use his wits and spy craft to thwart the advancing Nazi Panzer army and find his way back home. The creative team consists of cinematographer Lorenzo Senatore, editor Christal Khatib, composer Larry Groupé, production designer P. Erik Carlson, and costume designer Anna Gelinova. The movie is produced by Marc Frydman, Yariv Lerner, Les Weldon, and Jonathan Yunger.

The executive producers are Anders Erdén, Lati Grobman, Matthew Helderman, Julie Kroll, Avi Lerner, J.J. Nugent, Trevor Short, and Luke Taylor. The movie is directed by Lorie Lurie and Clint Eastwood. The movie is the latest collaboration between Lurie and Eastwood, after 2019’s war movie The Outpost.

The movie is inspired by true events and is based on the Battle of the Bulge, the last major German offensive during WWII. The movie stars Taylor John Smith, Lorne MacFadyen, Daniel Ray Rodriguez, Atanas Srebrev, Alexandra Vale, Jake Lowe, Caroline Piette, and more





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War Drama Film True Events The Battle Of The Bulge WWII Nazi Panzer Army Motorola SCR-300 Radio Spy Craft The Outpost Lorie Lurie Clint Eastwood Marc Frydman Yariv Lerner Les Weldon Jonathan Yunger Anders Erdén Lati Grobman Matthew Helderman Julie Kroll Avi Lerner J.J. Nugent Trevor Short Luke Taylor Lorenzo Senatore Chrastal Khatib Larry Groupé P. Erik Carlson Anna Gelinova

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