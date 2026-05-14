The Battle for Makerfield: Reform UK Challenges Labour's Stronghold as Andy Burnham Eyes Parliamentary Return

A high-stakes by-election looms in Makerfield as Reform UK leader Nigel Farage vows an all-out assault on the seat, while Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham seeks a return to Parliament amidst internal Labour party friction.

The political landscape of the United Kingdom is bracing for one of the most volatile and significant electoral contests in decades as the Makerfield constituency prepares for a potential by-election.

This dramatic turn of events was triggered by the announcement from former minister Josh Simons, who has expressed his intention to resign from his seat in the House of Commons. This move is designed to pave the way for Andy Burnham, the high-profile Mayor of Greater Manchester, to make a sensational comeback to national politics. For years, Makerfield has been considered a reliable bastion for the Labour Party, having returned Labour representatives consistently since its inception in 1983.

However, the political climate has shifted dramatically, and what was once a safe seat is now the center of a fierce ideological battle. Adding fuel to the fire is the aggressive strategy of Reform UK and its leader, Nigel Farage. Farage has publicly declared his intention to deploy every possible resource to secure the seat, viewing it as a prime opportunity to dismantle Labour's dominance in the North.

The confidence of Reform UK is not unfounded; recent local election data suggests a seismic shift in voter loyalty. In the eight wards of the constituency that participated in the recent local polls, Reform UK did not just perform well—they dominated. The party secured victories in every single one of those wards, trouncing the Labour Party with a staggering 50.4 percent of the vote compared to a dismal 22.7 percent for Labour.

Polling experts from Britain Predicts have further amplified these concerns for the government, suggesting that Reform UK would currently win the seat by a margin of 13 points if a general election were held immediately. This surge indicates that the party has effectively leapfrogged the Conservatives to become the primary opposition in the region. While the external threat from the Right grows, the Labour Party is embroiled in its own internal power struggle.

Andy Burnham’s desire to return to Parliament has split opinions within his own party. On one side, he has the support of Left-wing figures like Clive Lewis and MPs such as Liam Conlon, who view Burnham as a potential future leader capable of uniting the movement. Burnham himself argues that the limitations of the mayoralty prevent him from implementing the national changes necessary to address the cost-of-living crisis and make everyday life affordable for the masses.

He believes that the success he has achieved in Greater Manchester can be scaled to a national level. Conversely, Starmer loyalists within the Cabinet, including Pat McFadden and Steve Reed, have cast a shadow of doubt over his candidacy. McFadden has emphasized that there are many procedural steps and assumptions involved, hinting that the National Executive Committee might not simply rubber-stamp Burnham's application.

Steve Reed went further, dismissing the idea that any single politician is a superhero with all the answers. Adding to the internal friction is the critique from Home Office minister Jess Phillips, who cautioned Burnham against projecting a sense of entitlement. Phillips suggested that no politician should assume they can simply pick and choose a seat for their own career advancement without considering the local reality.

The stakes extend beyond just one seat; should Burnham vacate the Manchester mayoralty to enter Parliament, it would trigger another electoral contest for the city's leadership—a race that Reform UK believes it is well-positioned to win. Across Manchester's local elections, Reform UK has already demonstrated significant strength, garnering 234,000 votes, which outperformed both Labour and the Green Party.

Consequently, the upcoming decision by the NEC will not only determine the fate of the Makerfield seat but will serve as a litmus test for the current Labour leadership's stability and its ability to manage internal dissent while facing an insurgent Right-wing movement. The resulting by-election promises to be a consequential event that could either solidify Burnham's trajectory toward the party leadership or signal a historic collapse of Labour support in its traditional heartlands





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Makerfield By-Election Nigel Farage Andy Burnham Reform UK Labour Party

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