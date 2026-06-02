The Batman Part II Production Underway with 11-Week Night Shoot Schedule

Robert Pattinson returns as Batman in the highly anticipated sequel, now filming with an extensive 11-week night shoot schedule. The film, set for release in October 2027, has faced multiple delays but is finally moving forward under Matt Reeves' direction, while other DCU projects like Supergirl and Clayface are slated for 2026.

Marvel fans have several major releases to look forward to in the coming year, including Spider-Man: Brand New Day and Avengers: Doomsday. In contrast, 2026 is shaping up to be a quieter period for DC Studios.

Nevertheless, the studio does have a couple of significant movies slated for later this year. One is Supergirl, starring Milly Alcock and Jason Momoa. The second and final DC film scheduled for 2026 is Clayface, featuring Tom Rhys Harries, set to hit theaters in October. Both of these films are part of James Gunn's new DCU continuity.

However, another DC project, operating under the Elseworlds banner, is generating considerable anticipation: The Batman Part II. Directed by Matt Reeves, who also helmed the 2022 Batman film, the sequel has been pushed back multiple times and is now slated for release on October 1, 2027. After numerous delays, principal photography has finally commenced. Robert Pattinson, who reprises his role as Bruce Wayne, recently discussed the production schedule while promoting his new film, The Odyssey.

He revealed that there are "11 weeks of night shoots" planned, noting he only learned about it from a stunt coordinator. Pattinson also addressed past critics who claimed he was "too small" to portray the Dark Knight, stating that he worked out "every single day" to prepare for the role





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The Batman Part II Robert Pattinson Matt Reeves DCU Elseworlds Supergirl Clayface James Gunn Film Production Release Date

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