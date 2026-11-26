New set photos reveal a funeral in The Batman Part II, signaling Robert Pattinson may leave the DC universe after his confirmed casting as James Bond.

Robert Pattinson is reportedly preparing for an emotional exit from the DC Extended Universe following recent set revelations for The Batman Part II. New imagery captured in Surrey, England, depicts a funeral scene near the Wayne family burial plot, suggesting a tragic narrative conclusion for his character Bruce Wayne. This development coincides with Amazon MGM Studios officially announcing Pattinson as the next James Bond, raising questions about his future with the franchise.

Funeral Scene Details in The Batman Part II

Recent photographs from the production of The Batman Part II show Steven Soderbergh directing in place of Matt Reeves, who stepped away due to a personal family matter. The set images highlight a somber gathering outside the Wayne family crypt, fueling speculation about the film's climax. Some analysts believe this sequence could serve as a flashback to the murder of Dr. Thomas and Martha Wayne, the wealthy philanthropists whose deaths defined Bruce Wayne's destiny. Others suggest it might be the protagonist's own funeral, marking the end of his tenure as the Dark Knight.

Also read Gotham TV Series Rewrites Batman Lore Decades Before Bruce Wayne

Robert Pattinson Joins James Bond Franchise

Amazon MGM Studios has confirmed that Robert Pattinson will take on the iconic role of James Bond. The reported contract includes three films, indicating a long-term commitment to the British spy series. This major career shift likely explains the rumors surrounding the potential end of Bruce Wayne's story. Fans have reacted swiftly to the news, connecting the funeral imagery with Pattinson's impending departure from DC Films to join the 007 franchise.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Cast Members and Character Speculation

The ensemble cast for The Batman Part II features Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne, alongside Jeffrey Wright as Jim Gordon and Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth. Colin Farrell returns as the Penguin, while newcomers Scarlett Johansson, Sebastian Stan, Charles Dance, and Brian Tyree Henry join in undisclosed roles. Reports suggest Johansson may portray either Gilda Dent, the wife of Harvey Dent, or investigative journalist Vicki Vale. Similarly, Sebastian Stan is rumored to play either Two-Face or Victor Zsasz, adding complexity to the Gotham City narrative.

The Batman Part II Release Date and Future

The Batman Part II is scheduled for theatrical release on February 18, 2028. The film is directed by Matt Reeves, with writing credits shared between Reeves and Mattson Tomlin. Dylan Clark, James Gunn, and Peter Safran serve as producers for the project. While the exact plot details remain under wraps, the funeral scene photos provide a compelling glimpse into the dramatic stakes of the upcoming sequel.