Andy Serkis Confirms The Batman Part II Filming Resumes Immediately After Christmas 2026

Andy Serkis reveals The Batman Part II production timeline as Steven Soderbergh steps in for Matt Reeves, with filming resuming immediately after Christmas.

Andy Serkis has confirmed that principal photography for The Batman Part II will resume immediately following the Christmas 2026 holiday break. The veteran actor, who plays Alfred Pennyworth, clarified that his scenes for the sequel have not yet been filmed due to previous production delays. This announcement marks a concrete restart for the delayed production schedule, addressing long-standing speculation about the film's status.

The update provides crucial clarity for fans waiting to see how the darker, crime-focused narrative established in the 2022 original concludes. Serkis explicitly stated that the extended shooting schedule prevented him from portraying the beloved butler character in time for current timelines. Crew and cast members are now scheduled to head back to work right after the holidays to wrap up remaining shots.

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Director Matt Reeves initially stepped away from production in October, prompting reports that acclaimed filmmaker Steven Soderbergh would lend his expertise to complete the project. Reeves quickly moved to clarify his continued involvement in the final version, stating he is not leaving the project. He expressed profound gratitude to Soderbergh for assisting during this challenging period while ensuring his original vision remains intact.

Robert Pattinson publicly endorsed Soderbergh's decision to join the production, describing the move as incredibly generous and completely selfless. The actor expressed immense happiness that Soderbergh agreed to help Reeves finish the script, noting they are nearly done with the necessary filming. Pattinson emphasized that having such a talented director assist in conjunction with Reeves will benefit the final edit and overall quality of the movie.

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The first installment, directed by Matt Reeves, introduced a younger version of Bruce Wayne and established a grounded, noir-inspired tone for the franchise. The film featured a critically acclaimed ensemble cast including Zoë Kravitz as Selina Kyle, Paul Dano as The Riddler, Colin Farrell as The Penguin, and Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner Jim Gordon. The sequel aims to continue this crime saga while introducing new characters and escalating the stakes for the Dark Knight.

Leadership at DC Studios has undergone significant shifts, with Co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran departing following the merger with Skydance and Warner Bros. Despite this executive turnover, Gunn previously affirmed that The Batman Part II remains Matt Reeves' film and always will be. The transition of power within the studio hierarchy has raised questions about how it might affect ongoing productions and future DC projects.

However, the prevailing consensus among industry observers is that projects which have already filmed or are actively filming will proceed as originally planned. The Batman Part II is not expected to be disrupted by the executive changes, and the production continues to move forward with its established schedule. The current timeline suggests the film is on track despite the behind-the-scenes turbulence at the studio level.

Sebastian Stan, Bryan Tyree Henry, and Scarlett Johansson are among the returning cast members joining the sequel. Barry Keoghan is also set to appear as The Joker following a brief post-credits cameo in the first film. The new additions expand the Gotham City universe, promising deeper character development and new villains for the next chapter in this gritty take on the Batman mythos.

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The Batman Part II is officially scheduled to release in theaters on February 18, 2026. This date was clarified after some sources initially listed 2028 as the release window, creating confusion among fans and industry analysts. The film is currently rated as Not Yet Rated and is categorized as an Action Crime Thriller in upcoming promotional materials.

Matt Reeves serves as the director, with writing credits shared between Reeves and Mattson Tomlin. Producers Dylan Clark, James Gunn, and Peter Safran are attached to the project, ensuring high-level oversight despite the recent leadership changes. The collaborative approach between Reeves and Soderbergh aims to ensure the highest possible quality for the sequel.

With filming set to resume after Christmas, the production team is working to wrap up principal photography under the combined efforts of Reeves and Soderbergh. This partnership ensures that the remaining shoot is completed efficiently while maintaining the creative integrity of Matt Reeves' original blueprint. Fans can expect the next chapter in this darker iteration of the Batman story to arrive in theaters next year as planned.