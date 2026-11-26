Set videos from The Batman sequel reveal a funeral scene, sparking theories about Alfred, Bruce Wayne, or a flashback. Analyze the impact of leadership changes and Matt Reeves' exit.

Filming for the upcoming sequel to The Batman is scheduled to conclude within the next few weeks. This timeline follows the recent announcement that director Matt Reeves would step away from the project to focus on other creative endeavors. During this transition period, the production has revealed details regarding the cast composition.

Funeral Scene Sparks Fan Theories

Recent set videos have captured the filming of a funeral sequence, leading to widespread speculation among DC fans about the identity of the deceased. The presence of such a scene suggests that the death of a significant character is central to the plot. Possible candidates include Andy Serkis' character Alfred, Colin Farrell's Oswald Cobblepot, or even Robert Pattinson's Bruce Wayne.

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Flashbacks and Past Precedents

Theorists also suggest the scene might be a flashback to the funeral of Thomas and Martha Wayne. The original film featured a prominent funeral for Gotham City mayor Don Mitchell Jr., who appeared briefly before being killed by The Riddler. That specific sequence involved complex stunt work and a bomb threat, contrasting with the current set footage which shows no major action stunts.

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Leadership Changes at DC Studios

Concerns about the franchise's future have intensified due to changes in DC Studios leadership. James Gunn and Peter Safran were recently replaced by Jeremy Latcham, who will officially take charge in December. Many observers believe these executive shifts could signal the end of the Matt Reeves-directed series before his planned three-movie contract concludes.

Robert Pattinson and Dual Franchise Conflict

Robert Pattinson faces scheduling conflicts as he stars in both The Batman franchise and the James Bond series. Industry analysts note that juggling both major roles is likely impossible given the production delays and the sequel's scheduled February 2028 release. This overlap has fueled rumors that the funeral scene might actually depict Bruce Wayne's death, potentially concluding the storyline early.