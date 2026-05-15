The Batman Part II Delayed: News on Sequel's Press Tour and Upcoming Filming

With the success of The Batman, a sequel starring Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne was inevitable. 'The Batman Part II', which was initially planned for a 2025 release without any further changes, will now hit theaters on October 1, 2027.

Since the modern interpretation of Batman hit the big screen in Tim Burton's 1989 classic starring Michael Keaton as the titular superhero, audiences have come to expect a new movie around the character every few years.

However, since Matt Reeves' stand-alone adaptation of the DC Comics character, The Batman, was released in March 2022, our beloved Caped Crusader has been lying dormant in the shadows. Despite the significant upheaval of the DC Universe, a sequel starring Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne was inevitable. Reeves' second installment, which will be titled The Batman Part II, is set to be released on October 1, 2027.

It is completely separate from James Gunn's DC Universe - specifically his follow-up to 2025's Superman and the continuation of his new DC saga. The Batmobile test shots featuring snowy landscapes, the gritty atmosphere, and the commitment to realism from the original movie continue.

The sequel will star Robert Pattinson as Bruce Wayne/Batman, Colin Farrell as Oz Cobb/The Penguin, Jeffrey Wright as Commissioner James Gordon, Andy Serkis as Alfred Pennyworth, Barry Keoghan as the Joker, Scarlett Johansson and Sebastian Stan as new additions, and a surprise return of Paul Dano as The Riddler. The Batman Part II was initially planned for a 2025 release but due to COVID concerns, was moved to 2026. Subsequently, it was pushed back to October 2027





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