Matt Reeves' The Batman leverages the Hush comic storyline to deceive fans about the Riddler knowing Batman's identity, while hints suggest Edward Elliot may be a future villain.

Matt Reeves engineered a sophisticated narrative trap within The Batman that manipulated fan expectations regarding the Riddler's knowledge of Batman's secret identity. The 2022 film embeds deep references to Batman's comic book history, yet these elements serve a specific deceptive function in the story's resolution. Reeves understands precisely what comic readers anticipate, using their familiarity with established lore to create a false sense of security before subverting those assumptions.

The Arkham Encounter Deception

The primary mechanism of this deception occurs in the film's final act following the capture of the Riddler. Paul Dano's Edward Nashton appears delighted during his meeting with Batman in Arkham, operating under the belief that he and the Dark Knight collaborated to dismantle Gotham's corruption. This delusion shifts dramatically when Nashton begins repeating the name Bruce Wayne, causing immediate concern for the hero. This moment suggests a terrifying revelation regarding the vigilante's true identity to the audience.

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Hush Comic Book History Exploited

The scene deliberately echoes Jeph Loeb and Jim Lee's run in Detective Comics issue number 619. In that storyline, a childhood friend of Bruce Wayne named Elliot becomes the villain Hush. Elliot constructs a complex conspiracy involving major rogues, but the central plot device involves the Riddler discovering Bruce Wayne's identity. That version of the Riddler used a Lazarus Pit to cure his cancer to gain this knowledge, creating a direct parallel Reeves wanted viewers to recall.

Reeves Subverts Established Tropes

Batman counters the comic version by arguing that a known riddle is not much of a riddle, exploiting the villain's need to prove his intelligence. Reeves drops a conspicuous Hush reference early in his film by revealing Thomas Wayne visited Carmine Falcone to silence a reporter named Edward Elliot. Falcone kills the journalist, and the word HUSH appears on screen during the Riddler's presentation, giving comic readers reason to believe the mystery is solved.

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Elliot Connection Fuels Sequel Theories

The first film's murdered reporter shares a surname with the comic book villain and has a first name similar to Nashton, suggesting Elliot could be the Riddler's father. Co-writer Peter Craig confirmed that such interpretations align with developmental discussions without revealing future plans. This ambiguity keeps Hush among popular theories for the upcoming sequel, which introduces new characters like Scarlett Johansson and Sebastian Stan.

Real Impact On Fan Perception

Reeves used a known revelation to make fans expect a twist that never actually occurred within the current narrative. The Riddler remains ignorant of Bruce Wayne's secret, driven only by resentment toward the billionaire orphan while his own orphanage suffered. Filming recently resumed for the sequel scheduled to arrive on February 18th, 2028. Reeves proved he knows comic history deeply enough to weaponize it against audience expectations without needing the character to actually possess the secret.