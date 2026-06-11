The Batman: A Retrospective on Iconic Animated Episodes

Dive into the world of 'The Batman,' the 2004 animated series that retold the Batman mythos with a younger Dark Knight. Explore memorable episodes, from Batman and Superman's team-up to the grooming of Harley Quinn, and impressive finales featuring Gotham's most notorious villains.

Before the 2022 Robert Pattinson film, there was another ' The Batman ' project that gained traction in the animated realm. In 2004, ' The Batman ' TV series served as a post-DCAU retelling of the Batman mythos, focusing on a younger Batman (Rino Romano) who evolves from a third-year crime-fighter to a mentor figure for Robin (Eve Solaris) and Batgirl (Danielle Judovits), and eventually joins the Justice League.

The series is known for its iconic episodes, such as 'The Batman/Superman Story: Part I' (Season 5, Episode 1), where Batman and Superman team up to take down Lex Luthor, who uses Batman's rogues gallery to control the Man of Steel. This episode features memorable moments like Robin getting his own jetpack and Batman saving Superman from Clayface, Bane, and Mr. Freeze.

Another standout episode is 'Two of a Kind' (Season 4, Episode 8), which introduces Harley Quinn (Hynden Walch), originally a TV show host, groomed by the Joker to become his criminal partner. The series also delivered impressive finales, like 'Gotham's Ultimate Criminal Mastermind' (Season 3, Episode 13), where Hugo Strange's D.A. V.E. threatens to reveal Batman's identity, and 'Night and the City' (Season 2, Episode 13), where Joker, Penguin, and Riddler compete to expose Batman's secret.

The Batman/Superman dynamic reached its peak in 'The Batman/Superman Story: Part II' (Season 5, Episode 2), adapting the iconic fight from The Dark Knight Returns comic, with Batman donning a mechanized suit to battle Superman





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