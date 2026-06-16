The Batman 2’s HD Logo Revealed as Matt Reeves Begins Filming

Warner Bros. and DC Studios have officially unveiled The Batman: Part 2 logo, offering fans their first look at the sequel.

Warner Bros. and DC Studios officially unveiled The Batman: Part II logo, offering the first HD title card for the upcoming sequel. The reveal marks another significant milestone for the project, set to arrive more than five years after the original film debuted in theaters.

The newly released design closely follows the visual identity established by 2022’s The Batman. The title remains displayed in bold red lettering, preserving the gritty aesthetic that became synonymous with Matt Reeves’ vision of Gotham City. Beneath the main title, a smaller “Part II” subtitle distinguishes the sequel, while the bat insignia appears subtly integrated into the center of the design. Although the overall style remains familiar, several updates separate The Batman: Part 2I logo from its predecessor.

The most notable addition is the official DC Studios branding positioned above the title. The logo also removes the older DC Films mark that appeared within promotional materials for the first movie. This reflects the company’s transition under the leadership of James Gunn and Peter Safran.

The logo reveal arrives shortly after Reeves teased production progress on X. On June 12, the filmmaker shared an image from the set accompanied by the caption “#FirstShot #TheBatmanPart2,” along with “Here We Go…”DC Studios continues to keep story details for The Batman: Part II tightly under wraps, but rumors about potential casting additions keep circulating online. Several reports have linked notable Hollywood stars to undisclosed roles, though the studio has not publicly confirmed them.

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