The Batman 2 Production Begins Ahead of October 2027 Release Date

Colin Farrell and Cristin Milioti are reprising their roles as Oz Cobb/Penguin and Sofia Falcone in The Batman 2, but the story will likely revolve around Harvey Dent and his family. The miniseries was always intended to be a bridge between Reeves' first two Batman movies.

The Batman 2 is finally moving forward, gearing up for the start of production ahead of its October 2027 release date. Colin Farrell , who's reprising his role as Oz Cobb/Penguin, shared that cameras will start rolling in a week, but he won't be on set at the beginning.

Farrell will fly to London in four or five weeks and will be there for a few weeks. He praised Matt Reeves' storytelling approach, saying the script is extraordinary and Reeves just cares so deeply about the stories he tells. Despite the popularity of the character, Reeves decided to stick with the story he always intended to tell, which revolves around Harvey Dent and his family.

The miniseries has always been described as a bridge between Reeves' first two Batman movies, establishing Oz's place in Gotham's underworld and setting up his part in the sequel. It'll be interesting to see how Penguin fits into the story, possibly having some sort of history with this iteration of Harvey Dent. Gotham's district attorney, Dent is likely well aware of who Oz is and has attempted to put a dent in his operation before.

Fans would certainly love to see more of Farrell and Cristin Milioti as their iconic DC characters, and the TV series is clearly an excellent way to flesh those characters out in ways the movies can't. However, The Batman 2 was always conceived as a miniseries, and a continuation won't happen unless the creative team can iron out the right story.

It also remains to be seen what becomes of Oz in case Season 2 doesn't happen, hopefully Oz and Sofia could return in Reeves' planned third movie, wrapping up the trilogy





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