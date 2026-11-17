Amid hundreds of reports of US banks experiencing outages, JPMorganChase says a technical “issue” with its “on-premise hardware systems” may be causing “slowness” with transactions at outside banks.

on Monday as thousands of reports flooded the uptime-tracking website Downdetector.com from people saying that they had issues using their banks in some way. It is currently unclear which systems are having issues.

However, the problem may stem from technical difficulties at JPMorganChase, the“JPMorganChase has experienced a temporary issue related to a software bug in on-premise hardware systems—there is no evidence this is cyber-related,” says JPMorganChase spokesperson Pablo Rodriguez.

Also read U.S. Hit By Another Massive Outage as Major Banks Go Down

“It is taking longer than usual to service some customers. ” Rodriguez adds that the bank is not experiencing a “systemic issue” but that “other banks may have been impacted by slowness in transactions only to the extent that they were a party to a transaction with us. ” The spokesperson adds that customers “still have access to their accounts and funds” and that the bank is working to resolve the issues.

Apparent issues with the banks, credit unions, fintech apps, and credit card companies appear to begin around 9:30 am ET and peaked at around 2 pm ET. Many people also reported issues using, the peer-to-peer money-transfer system adopted by major banks.

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However, in a statement, Zelle denied its systems were the cause of the reported outages while acknowledging that issues at banks may impact people’s ability to use Zelle.

“Zelle is not down. Zelle is operating as it should,” a Zelle spokesperson says in a statement.

“Consumers use Zelle through participating banks and credit unions, which manage their accounts and hold their funds. Consumers do not have a separate Zelle account, and Zelle does not hold consumer funds. ” US Bank spokesperson Jeffrey Shelman also says the financial institution’s systems “are not directly impacted. ” Shelman adds, however, that “clients attempting to send or receive Zelle payments with another financial institution may experience transaction delays.

” Seth Eisen, senior vice president of communications at MasterCard, says, “Our network is operating normally. ” A Visa spokesperson says the company is aware of the payments issue, but that Visa’s systems are operating normally. A Capital One spokesperson similarly says the firm “has not been impacted and continues to operate normally at this time,” while a Bank of America spokesperson says its systems “have been operating normally today.

” According to reports on Downdetector, which is sourced to user reports rather than official statements and may not be accurate, the issues on Monday also impacted customers of Wells Fargo, TD Bank, Navy Credit Federal Union, and more. These companies did not immediately respond to requests for comment. Whatever the cause, the timing of the issues may as well have been designed to get people looking for broader patterns.

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Last Thursday, Microsoft 365 experiencedthat impacted millions of people, governments, businesses, and other institutions globally. Microsoft executive vice president Charles Lamanna said in aon Monday that the outage, which impacted Outlook, Teams, and many other Microsoft cloud services, was related to an update that started rolling out in July but only began causing problems last week.was related to a problem with Air Traffic Control’s communications systems.

“The FAA’s legacy equipment became unstable when data began flooding the FAA FTI network, at a rate of 1,000 connection attempts every 4 to 5 seconds,” the agency wrote inThe FAA’s five-hour ground stop resulted in thousands of canceled flights and otherwise disrupted travel for countless travelers. The impact of Monday’s banking outage remains unclear.

Updated 11/16/2026 at 5:18 pm ET: Added a statement from Capital One and additional context around Downdetector reports.is Director, Security & Investigations at WIRED overseeing cybersecurity, privacy, surveillance, policing, crime, and national security coverage. He also oversees investigations across WIRED's newsroom. Prior to WIRED, he served as executive editor of Gizmodo and politics editor at the Daily Dot. He was part of teams whose works ...is a senior reporter for WIRED.

In the past, she was an investigative data journalist at The Markup, where she brought numbers to stories about labor, education and politics. Before The Markup, she was a researcher at ProPublica, where she was on a team that won a Loeb ...