The band’s fourth single from their latest album 'Dear God', release of their upcoming album, and the release of their holiday EP

The latest news regarding the band, their upcoming album 'Dear God', and the free availability of their holiday EP. The earlier singles of the band did not express much in terms of this album, but the new single 'Dear God' leans more towards the haunting and heavy-flavored music style set by the artist.

The track arrives as the band’s fourth single from the album, following lead single "For I Am Death". The earlier singles leaned into intensity and grit, while "Dear God" pulls toward something more haunting.

The album is described as the band’s most emotionally raw and uncompromising record to date, written with diaristic honesty. The 14-track set includes three parts of "Life Evermore", alongside other songs. They have already announced a headlining world tour in support of the album.

In 2025, the band completed a two-year run supporting AC/DC on the PWR UP Tour, performed with Soundgarden at the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame induction ceremony, and appeared at the MusiCares Person of the Year Gala honouring Mariah Carey. Their holiday EP produced a reimagined version of "Where Are You Christmas?

" that hit No. 1 on the Billboard Hot Hard Rock Songs chart





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