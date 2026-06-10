The Banana Perfume Boom: A Surge in Fruity Scents

The fragrance world has seen a surge in banana-themed perfumes, with several recent releases showcasing the versatility of this humble fruit. From sweet and creamy to tropical and fruity, these scents cater to various tastes and preferences.

The fragrance world has seen a surge in banana-themed perfumes, with several recent releases showcasing the versatility of this humble fruit. From sweet and creamy to tropical and fruity, these scents cater to various tastes and preferences.

Banana Milkshake by Ellis Brooklyn, for instance, is a blend of banana milk, tonka beans, and rum woods topped with a swirl of frothy whipped cream, while Isla Sirena by Ellis takes a more tropical direction with notes of coconut water, lime, and Blue Java banana. Kayali's Maui in a Bottle features banana, coconut, jasmine, and vanilla, but the banana is not a strong presence.

Juliette Has a Gun's Banana Rush is inspired by bananas foster, combining banana and maple-syrup top notes with a vanilla and sandalwood base. Zara's Sun Kissed Banana is a straightforward banana scent, while Le Monde Gourmand's Banane Délice smells like Hawaiian Tropic sunscreen. Marc Jacobs's Daisy Wild, a flanker of the iconic Daisy scent, is a fruity-floral blend that includes banana blossom, chocolate daisy, pear, and vanilla.

These banana perfumes offer a range of options for those who enjoy the scent of this fruit, from sweet and creamy to tropical and fruity





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Banana Perfumes Fragrance World Perfume Releases Banana Scents Fashion And Beauty

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